Qualcomm Unveils S3 Gen 2 Sound Platform With 20ms Low Latency

Ahead of the 2023 Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm has introduced the new S3 Gen 2 Sound Platform. The new sound platform is meant to work with the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers a number of audio-focused features like ultra-low latency of 20ms to name a few. Keep reading to know more about the latest Qualcomm chipset.

Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 Chipset Announced

The S3 Gen 2 audio chip comes with Snapdragon Sound technology for an “audiophile quality music streaming” experience. It is meant for dongles and adaptors to convert TVs, laptops, and more into ‘broadcast platforms.’ The chipset is capable to deliver lossless audio up to 48KHz, offer better connectivity, and much more.

The chipset is ideal for gaming and supports ultra-low latency of 20ms with Bluetooth LE Audio specification (Bluetooth version 4.0 ready) support. This makes the S3 Gen 2 compatible with Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Classic, Dual-mode Bluetooth, and Google Fast Pair. The chipset has a 3-microphone Qualcomm cVc array with aptX Adaptive Audio and external SRAM for enhanced audio quality during gaming, calls, and audio sessions.

On the technical front, you should know that the new sound platform is crafted with a 32-bit fabrication process with up to 80 MHz clock speed and a programmable CPU. The architecture offers embedded ROM+RAM and external Q-SPI Flash for the chipset with on-chip memory for audio buffering. It houses the Qualcomm Kalimba configurable DSP with 240 MHz clock speed, 1024 kB of data RAM, and 384 kB of program RAM.

There’s also support for Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which adapts to the earbuds’ fit and the surroundings to avoid ambient noises. It also offers features like aptX Voice technology, 24bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, voice back-channel for in-game chat, and stereo recording.

