Qualcomm Looks to Simplify Chip Naming Under a Standalone Snapdragon Brand

Qualcomm is making some major changes to its branding and how it names the Snapdragon chips. While ensuring the visual changes, the chipset maker has decided to make Snapdragon a separate brand instead of just a name for its chipsets. Snapdragon will now have only “specific ties” with Qualcomm whenever needed.

Snapdragon Is Now a Standalone Qualcomm Brand

The new brand revamp will also result in a change in the naming scheme of Snapdragon chipsets. Going forward, the Snapdragon chips will now get a name that will consist of a single-digit plus the generation number, much like the names of its ARM-based computer chips.

The change will come into effect, starting with the upcoming Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform. It was previously expected to be called the Snapdragon 898 mobile platform. But now, you can expect the Snapdragon 888 successor to be called Snapdragon 8x, with “x” being the generational number for it. Qualcomm is yet to officially announce its new flagship chip’s name, so stay tuned for more information.

In an official blog post, Qualcomm commented on the branding change as follows – “We’ve entered a new era for our Snapdragon brand, which will always stand for premium performance. And we’ll continue to build upon the brand as we do our technology, rising beyond the expectations of consumers and creating the premium experiences they deserve.“

As for the visual changes, Qualcomm has come up with colors as representations of the various Snapdragon branded products. The colors include Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold. Gold will be assigned to the high-end Snapdragon products. The fireball logo will also see some changes. The company’s badges will also be redesigned with a cleaner and “straightforward” look.

In addition to this, 5G will no longer need a special mention for all the Snapdragon products, as its presence is now a given. Qualcomm’s automotive products will also come under the Snapdragon branding and be called Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

One thing worth noting is that these changes won’t affect the users, but will only help us remember the chipset names and keep track of them a little easier. What are your thoughts on the name change? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Snapdragon/YouTube