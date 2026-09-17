Quordle Hints and Answers Today for September 17, 2026 (Puzzle #1697)

If you are having a hard time solving today’s Quordle, don’t panic or reset your streak just yet, as puzzle #1697 can throw a few curveballs your way. The difficulty level for today’s Quordle is mild, and our hints can make guessing one of the words with repeated letters easy. But if it still doesn’t help you crack today’s Quordle answer, here are all the hints you’ll need for September 17, 2026, below!

Quordle Hints Today

If you are looking to solve today’s Quordle and need hints, you’re in the right place. You’ll be able to find some helpful clues to find the Quordle solution here.

To begin with, we have listed some hints and clues for each word below that will help you solve the classic Quordle answer for today.

Word 1

Hint 1 Person who makes announcements Reveal Hint

Hint 2 Related to the word for weep and wail Reveal Hint

Word 2

Hint 1 High pitched sound made by a bird Reveal Hint

Hint 2 Message notification sound Reveal Hint

Word 3

Hint 1 Sound made by a horse Reveal Hint

Hint 2 Sounds like ‘nay’ but five letters Reveal Hint

Word 4

Hint 1 Not confined Reveal Hint

Hint 2 Less restricted Reveal Hint

Do Today’s Quordle Answers Include Repeated Letters?

Out of the four Quordle answers today, two words contain a repeated letter. One of the words even includes two repeated letters. So keep an eye out for a double letter if you’re trying to narrow down your guesses.

Furthermore, if you know how to play Quordle, make sure to count your guesses and use the best Quordle starting words (SLATE, CRANE, and STARE) to solve the entire grid in as few guesses as possible.

Do Today’s Quordle Answers Start with the Same Letter?

Two of today’s Quordle answers start with the same letter, which is C.

The other two words in the classic Quordle grid today start with N and F, if you are wondering about the starting letters.

Spoiler Warning: All Quordle answers will be revealed below. So if you’d rather solve it on your own, now is the time to look away and make your next guess! However, if you want to maintain your streak, check out today’s Quordle answers right here.

Quordle Answers Today (September 17)

Still cannot solve today’s Quordle answers even after the clues and hints we provided above? Fret not, as we’ve got the full solution for today’s Quordle puzzle #1697 for September 17, 2026, right here:

CRIER CHIRP NEIGH FREER You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Word 1 1 ? C 2 ? R 3 ? I 4 ? E 5 ? R Show answer Word 2 1 ? C 2 ? H 3 ? I 4 ? R 5 ? P Show answer Word 3 1 ? N 2 ? E 3 ? I 4 ? G 5 ? H Show answer Word 4 1 ? F 2 ? R 3 ? E 4 ? E 5 ? R Show answer Show All Quordle Answers

The Quordle answers today are CRIER, CHIRP, NEIGH, and FREER. The one word we mentioned above with two repeated letters is FREER, while the other word with repeated letters is CRIER.

Quordle Sequence Answers Today

Now that you have solved the classic daily Quordle with its correct answers for today, the Sequence mode works a bit differently. Quordle Sequence unlocks words one at a time, and each new solution builds off letters from the previous word.

So if you’re looking for Quordle Sequence answers for today, September 17, 2026, here’s a quick hint: all four words in the grid start with different letters, and one of them is rich in vowels as compared to the rest.

Here are the solved Quordle Sequence answers for today:

SOBER STONY IDYLL QUARK You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Word 1 1 ? S 2 ? O 3 ? B 4 ? E 5 ? R Show answer Word 2 1 ? S 2 ? T 3 ? O 4 ? N 5 ? Y Show answer Word 3 1 ? I 2 ? D 3 ? Y 4 ? L 5 ? L Show answer Word 4 1 ? Q 2 ? U 3 ? A 4 ? R 5 ? K Show answer Show All Quordle Answers

Yesterday’s Quordle Answers

Whether you missed yesterday’s puzzle or are just comparing notes to maintain your streak, here are yesterday’s Quordle answers on September 16, 2026, for puzzle #1696:

SPEAR

PRICE

BLUNT

FISHY

Past Quordle Answers (September 2026)

Looking for all the past Quordle answers for September 2026 to check how the month has played out so far? Here’s the full archive of past daily classic Quordle answers for this month:

Puzzle Date Puzzle Number Quordle Answers September 16, 2026 Quordle 1696 SPEAR, PRICE, BLUNT, FISHY September 15, 2026 Quordle 1695 SHUSH, LITHE, DELTA, BUGLE September 14, 2026 Quordle 1694 ZEBRA, LEGAL, RATIO, TROLL September 13, 2026 Quordle 1693 LUCID, SPRAY, MANGE, EMAIL September 12, 2026 Quordle 1692 SUPER, BRUSH, RESET, SOWER September 11, 2026 Quordle 1691 PLUSH, PAINT, RIVAL, AFOUL September 10, 2026 Quordle 1690 AGENT, EXILE, TITAN, RUPEE September 9, 2026 Quordle 1689 HAPPY, GONER, SMACK, MOTIF September 8, 2026 Quordle 1688 FLUNG, DIARY, HALVE, BERTH September 7, 2026 Quordle 1687 VISIT, CLANK, FEVER, OCEAN September 6, 2026 Quordle 1686 PILOT, HONOR, BOWEL, TAUNT September 5, 2026 Quordle 1685 GNASH, GEEKY, WHELP, PUTTY September 4, 2026 Quordle 1684 QUICK, BEEFY, TRUCK, SNAIL September 3, 2026 Quordle 1683 SIGMA, ESSAY, MERRY, LLAMA September 2, 2026 Quordle 1682 INCUR, FELLA, TITAN, FROZE September 1, 2026 Quordle 1681 NASAL, ROUTE, ANKLE, MIGHT

How to Easily Solve Quordle: Tips and Tricks

Guessing a single five-letter word might be easier, but managing four grids is a completely different ball game. So if you’re looking to solve your daily Quordle faster, here are some tips that might help you do that:

Use up to three starting words : One of the key things Quordle gives you an advantage over single-grid games like Wordle is that you have 9 guesses. Use your first two or three guesses on completely different words like (AUDIO, CRANE, STORY) to eliminate or confirm as many letters as possible before you even try to guess a specific word.

: One of the key things Quordle gives you an advantage over single-grid games like Wordle is that you have 9 guesses. Use your first two or three guesses on completely different words like (AUDIO, CRANE, STORY) to eliminate or confirm as many letters as possible before you even try to guess a specific word. Focus on the grid with the most info : Once you have entered your starting words, give a quick scan across all four grids. Approach solving the one with the most green and yellow tiles first. Solving one word often reveals letters for other Quordle answers.

: Once you have entered your starting words, give a quick scan across all four grids. Approach solving the one with the most green and yellow tiles first. Solving one word often reveals letters for other Quordle answers. Watch out for plurals and double letters: Just like Wordle, double letters can either be helpful or incredibly frustrating in Quordle as well. Always keep in mind that a single letter can appear twice, and the final word might as well end in an ‘S’ that makes it plural, when you may find yourself stuck.

Hope this guide helped you find the solution to today’s Quordle without having to use up all hints and clues. Wondering how Wordle and Quordle compare? We have explained the key similarities and differences in detail.