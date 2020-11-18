Almost a week ago, PUBG announced that it was making a comeback in India with a revamped version of the game called ‘PUBG Mobile India‘. Since then, we haven’t got a lot of new information about the game other than a few teasers posted on the game’s social media accounts. However, a new report is now offering a bit more information about what to expect.

The report suggests that the Indian version of the game will carry over all the player IDs and achievements from the global version. This means you will not have to restart from square one when PUBG Mobile India finally launches. The game will migrate your old ID to the new game and all your achievements, purchases, and unlocked items will come with it as well.

However, the report also claims that banned IDs will not be migrated. Players whose IDs have been banned for cheating will have to create new ones to play PUBG Mobile India.

Meanwhile, we already know some of the changes coming to PUBG Mobile India. For one, players will start clothed in the game. Moreover, it will use green hit marks instead of bleeding. The company has also partnered with Microsoft to use its Azure servers for PUBG Mobile India. Player data will now be stored in servers located in India, and the game will reportedly also come with a feature to restrict long playing sessions.