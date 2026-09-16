Home > News > PlayStation Unveils Pulse and Pulse Edge Headsets for PS5, Launching 2027

PlayStation Unveils Pulse and Pulse Edge Headsets for PS5, Launching 2027

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
PlayStation Pulse Edge screenshot on a blue background.
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • PlayStation has announced its next set of PS5 audio products: the Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets.
  • Both headsets will launch in early 2027 in two colors: Midnight Black and White.
  • PlayStation will reveal the exact launch date, pre-order start date, and the price in the coming months.
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PlayStation might be moving away from physical PS5 discs in 2028, but its audio lineup is still going strong. The company has officially unveiled two new PS5 headsets, the Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets, both launching in early 2027. PlayStation is clearly going all-in on planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity with these headsets.

According to the PlayStation Blog, Sony built the Pulse and Pulse Edge Headsets for the PS5 with custom studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers that deliver exceptional sound separation and spatial accuracy, helping players detect directional cues in competitive games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

The PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge with the detachable mic, in both Midnight Black and White.
Image Credit: PlayStation

Both the Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets feature larger planar drivers and low-latency lossless audio, thanks to PlayStation Link, which supports seamless switching between Sony devices such as PlayStation Portal, PS5, and even a PC or a Mac.

Sony has integrated new AI-enhanced noise rejection into both PlayStation Pulse wireless headsets to eliminate background audio. Of course, the Pulse Edge still has the edge, literally, over the basic Pulse, with 8 planar magnetic drivers, double the magnet volume, and a detachable boom mic. Here’s a table comparing the two:

FeaturePlayStation PulsePlayStation Pulse Edge
Custom Planar Magnetic Drivers4 Magnets Per Planar Driver8 Magnets Per Planar Driver
PlayStation LinkAdapter with USB Type-C Connector IncludedAdapter with USB Type-C Connector Included
MicrophoneIntegrated Mic with AI Noise RejectionHidden/Detachable Boom Mic with AI Noise Rejection
Built-in Volume ControlYesYes
Built-in Game Audio and Chat Balance ControlNoYes
Active Noise CancellationNoYes
Carrying CaseNoYes
Audio/Microphone JackNoYes

The Pulse and Pulse Edge are set to launch in early 2027 in Midnight Black and White. Given the recent PS5 price hike and Pulse Elite’s $150 price tag, these accessories could be expensive, too.

The company will reveal the pre-order start date, exact launch date, and price in the coming months. That said, will you be purchasing the Pulse and Pulse Edge next year? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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