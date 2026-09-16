PlayStation Unveils Pulse and Pulse Edge Headsets for PS5, Launching 2027

PlayStation might be moving away from physical PS5 discs in 2028, but its audio lineup is still going strong. The company has officially unveiled two new PS5 headsets, the Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets, both launching in early 2027. PlayStation is clearly going all-in on planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link connectivity with these headsets.

According to the PlayStation Blog, Sony built the Pulse and Pulse Edge Headsets for the PS5 with custom studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers that deliver exceptional sound separation and spatial accuracy, helping players detect directional cues in competitive games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Both the Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets feature larger planar drivers and low-latency lossless audio, thanks to PlayStation Link, which supports seamless switching between Sony devices such as PlayStation Portal, PS5, and even a PC or a Mac.

Sony has integrated new AI-enhanced noise rejection into both PlayStation Pulse wireless headsets to eliminate background audio. Of course, the Pulse Edge still has the edge, literally, over the basic Pulse, with 8 planar magnetic drivers, double the magnet volume, and a detachable boom mic. Here’s a table comparing the two:

Feature PlayStation Pulse PlayStation Pulse Edge Custom Planar Magnetic Drivers 4 Magnets Per Planar Driver 8 Magnets Per Planar Driver PlayStation Link Adapter with USB Type-C Connector Included Adapter with USB Type-C Connector Included Microphone Integrated Mic with AI Noise Rejection Hidden/Detachable Boom Mic with AI Noise Rejection Built-in Volume Control Yes Yes Built-in Game Audio and Chat Balance Control No Yes Active Noise Cancellation No Yes Carrying Case No Yes Audio/Microphone Jack No Yes

The Pulse and Pulse Edge are set to launch in early 2027 in Midnight Black and White. Given the recent PS5 price hike and Pulse Elite’s $150 price tag, these accessories could be expensive, too.

The company will reveal the pre-order start date, exact launch date, and price in the coming months. That said, will you be purchasing the Pulse and Pulse Edge next year? Tell us in the comments section below.