Sony Reportedly Surveyed Developers on Killing Physical Discs, Hinting at a Possible Reversal

The renowned hardware analyst and leaker Moore’s Law is Dead claims that Sony sent a survey to developers regarding the company’s plans to end PlayStation physical disc production. The company sought feedback from the developers on “whether there is an issue with not selling games physically.”

In the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, Tom, the creator of Moore’s Law is Dead, claimed that his sources told him that Sony had sent its biggest developer survey yet. The company reportedly asked devs for feedback, albeit indirectly, on its plan to move away from physical game discs.

Tom also cited a report from Alinea Analytics on the recent sales of Marvel’s Wolverine. Although the latest title from Insomniac Games received mixed reviews from critics, the game has sold more than 1.9 million copies to date, with physical sales accounting for 22.9%. So, Tom believes there is still significant demand for physical discs that Sony should definitely pay attention to.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

The new survey reportedly sent out by Sony could be seen as a positive sign. If developers can express their concerns about killing discs, the company could potentially reconsider its decision. However, keep in mind that these are all just speculations, and Sony has not officially announced any changes to its plans.

Earlier this year, Sony’s CFO doubled down on ending physical disc production. The CFO confirmed that the company is heading toward an all-digital future and said the company would cautiously move forward with its plan to end physical discs. Instead of traditional physical discs, Sony plans to sell codes in a box as part of its disc-free future.

In addition, Sony’s PS5 boxes now ship with a warning label about the end of physical support. As things stand, Sony is sticking to its disc-free future on the official side, but the latest survey rumors give hope to players that Sony may reconsider its approach.

Recently, Microsoft sent a survey to Xbox players via Xbox Insider Hub asking fans if they want Project Helix to support physical discs. Similarly, Sony should ask its fans directly whether they still want physical games.