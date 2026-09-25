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Control Resonant Photo Mode and New Game++ Confirmed for Later This Year

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Dylan CFD Vortex in Control Resonant
Image Credit: Remedy
In Short
  • Remedy has announced two post-launch updates for Control Resonant.
  • Control Resonant will receive New Game++ in October and Photo Mode in November.
  • Control Resonant’s NG++ will let you start new runs infinitely without resetting your progress.
  • The studio is working with talented virtual photographers in the Remedy community to develop the Photo Mode.
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Remedy will add two new features to its latest sequel, Control Resonant, later this year. The New Game++ mode debuts in October 2026, while Photo Mode will be added to Control Resonant sometime in November 2026. The studio confirmed these features in an official post-launch blog, which also details new cosmetics for protagonist Dylan Faden.

According to the latest Remedy blog post, Control Resonant’s Photo Mode will release in November, so you might have to take a quick break from GTA 6 to capture some beautiful clicks around the reality-warped Manhattan zones. The devs are working with some of the best virtual photographers in the Remedy community to develop the perfect Photo Mode.

all Control Resonant talents
Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy also admitted that Control Resonant didn’t have a Photo Mode at launch because they “needed to prioritize making sure the game was in the best possible shape.”

For a game as beautiful as the Control sequel, no Photo Mode at launch was a major miss, and we even said the same in our Control Resonant review.

Fortunately, you only need to wait till November for the Photo Mode update. Meanwhile, Remedy has confirmed that Control Resonant will receive a New Game++ update a bit earlier in October. Control Resonant’s New Game+ differs heavily from the upcoming New Game++.

The current New Game+ lets you replay the story with your unlocked cosmetics and combat abilities in Control Resonant, but NG++ takes things into full-on Bureau weirdness. You can jump from one NG+ run straight into another without resetting your progress, letting you loop through the game as many times as you want.

Furthermore, Remedy has confirmed that Dylan Faden will get even more cosmetics down the line. With Photo Mode and New Game++ on the way, this looks like just the start of Control Resonant’s twisted post-launch journey. That said, are you excited for these features? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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