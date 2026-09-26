LEGO Astro Bot Set Revealed Free With PS1 Set Purchase Starting October 1

LEGO has officially unveiled the LEGO Astro Bot set, and you can get it for free when you purchase the LEGO PlayStation 1 set starting October 1, 2026. The official LEGO listing describes the Astro Bot set as a free “Gift With Purchase.” It contains 276 pieces, significantly fewer than the LEGO PS1 set, which packs a whopping 1,911 pieces and costs $179.99.

According to the official LEGO website, the Astro Bot set features the iconic blue-and-white PlayStation mascot, based on Astro Bot, the 2024 Game of the Year winner. Designed for adults aged 18 and above, the set works perfectly as gaming decor, or you can build it with propulsion effects, a cape, and stickers.

Image Credit: LEGO/PlayStation

Image Credit: LEGO/PlayStation

Image Credit: LEGO/PlayStation

You can also turn the head of the PlayStation’s iconic mascot, with dynamic arm articulation for posing, and even swap out his eyes to change his expression, as he does in the Astro Bot game. This adorable figure stands 8 inches high, measures 4.5 inches wide, and is 2.5 inches deep, including the stand with the Astro Bot name tag.

It’s not as big as the LEGO PS1 set, but it should look really good beside it, especially if you loved the Astro Bot game in 2024. Speaking of the LEGO PS1 set, it comes with a PS1 controller and dioramas inspired by classic PlayStation games like Gran Turismo and Ape Escape. The PS1 set also features interactive buttons such as the Open and Power buttons, similar to the real console.

Most PlayStation players will try to snag the LEGO Astro Bot set as soon as it goes live with the LEGO PS1 set on October 1, so you can sign up for a LEGO Insiders Early Access account. However, if you wish to order it as is, you can look forward to the worldwide release of both on October 4, 2026.