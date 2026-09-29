Neil Druckmann Reveals 2 New The Last of Us Projects That Will Expand the Series’ Canon

Neil Druckmann shared a major update about The Last of Us franchise in a blog post for The Last of Us Day. The studio head of Naughty Dog confirmed that two new projects set in The Last of Us universe are currently in early development.

Earlier this month, Neil Druckmann began teasing multiple TLOU projects in an interview with The Washington Post. Now Druckmann closed out The Last of Us day with an important update on the upcoming TLOU projects.

Two new The Last of Us projects are currently in the works at Naughty Dog. Because production is still in the early stages, Neil Druckmann couldn’t reveal much about them. However, he has now confirmed that both projects will broaden the game’s canon lore beyond The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

“We have a couple of very exciting new projects in very early stages – so we can’t say much about them at this point. I will tell you that both projects will expand the canon of The Last of Us beyond Part I and Part II,” Neil Druckmann said.

Image Credit: Beebom

Since Neil hasn’t revealed what the new projects will be about, fans are speculating that The Last of Us Part 3 may finally happen after all these years. One project could be The Last of Us Part 3, while the other could be a spin-off.

In case you didn’t know, Neil Druckmann has already discussed a standalone game story starring Tommy Miller, whose story was rewritten for The Last of Us Season 2. Furthermore, Neil Druckmann revealed that the team wouldn’t have returned to The Last of Us universe unless they had meaningful stories to tell in this beautiful yet haunting world:

“The world of The Last of Us means a great deal to us, and we wouldn’t return to it unless we had something meaningful to say. We believe these stories are worth telling.”

As Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet is Naughty Dog’s priority at the moment, fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about the upcoming TLOU projects.