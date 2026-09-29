Home > News > Neil Druckmann Confirms Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Be Fully Revealed in 2027

Neil Druckmann Confirms Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Will Be Fully Revealed in 2027

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Intergalactic the Heretic Prophet new key art
Image Credit: Naughty Dog
In Short
  • Neil Druckmann has confirmed that Naughty Dog will fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 2027.
  • Therefore, the team won't share major updates on Intergalactic this year.
  • The game's production is well underway at Naughty Dog.
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During The Last of Us Day, Neil Druckmann confirmed in a blog post that the Naughty Dog team will fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 2027. Additionally, the team shared new key artwork for Intergalactic featuring Jordan on the dangerous planet Sempiria.

PlayStation fans have long waited to learn more about Naughty Dog’s upcoming sci-fi adventure. As a result, fans have been on the lookout for updates during major award shows and video game showcases, including the recent State of Play. However, Neil Druckmann has confirmed that there will be no major updates on Intergalactic this year.

Instead, the Naughty Dog team will completely reveal everything we need to know about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 2027. “So we want to set expectations: we’re going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We’ll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan’s wild sci-fi adventure,” Druckmann said.

Jordan on planet Sempiria
Image Credit: Naughty Dog

Earlier this year, reliable industry insider NateTheHate claimed that Intergalactic: The Heretic Project will launch in 2027. Apparently, 2027 is the intended target for Naughty Dog. If that’s the case, Naughty Dog could start revealing more about Intergalactic in early 2027, with the game potentially releasing in mid or late 2027.

Naughty Dog hasn’t confirmed a release window for Intergalactic yet. For now, the team has wrapped filming, and production is in full swing at Naughty Dog. But as Neil Druckmann said, the team just “needs to cook for just a little bit longer.”

The newly released artwork features Jordan A. Mun, the bounty hunter exploring the treacherous lands of the planet Sempiria. Following the release of God of War Laufey next year, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be the most anticipated first-party PlayStation title.

Moreover, Neil Druckmann also announced two new TLOU projects during The Last of Us Day. So, Naughty Dog fans who have been waiting for updates for ages can now look forward to more projects from their favorite studio.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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