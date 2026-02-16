PlayStation 6 May Not Launch Until 2029 as AI Boom Causes Global Chip Shortage

The AI boom continues to wreak havoc on the global consumer tech market, and its latest casualty is reportedly Sony’s in-development PlayStation 6. The next-generation console is being crafted in collaboration with AMD, but its launch plans are said to be in disarray due to the silicon shortage that continues to worsen with every new development in the AI landscape.

PS6’s Debut Reportedly Pushed Back to 2029

News of the potential delay comes from a Bloomberg report, which attributed the information to “people familiar with the company’s (Sony) thinking.” Their sources claimed that Sony has considered “pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029,” with the primary reason being the rising cost and dwindling stock of chips globally.

This release timeline matches recent comments from Sony CFO Lin Tao, who stated that the PS5 is only in the “middle of the journey” and that the company plans on extending its lifecycle beyond the conventional seven-year cycle. Considering that the start of the current generation was plagued by chip shortages, it’s almost poetic that its lifespan could be extended by the same issue.

The problem isn’t just a lack of silicon either. As chip manufacturers ramp up production to meet rising demands, there’s bound to be more stock than ever before. However, most of these chips will be allocated to AI companies willing to pay exorbitant prices, all in an effort to fund a bubble on the same course as the Titanic.

The PC memory market has already sustained irreparable damage due to the AI boom, with major manufacturers even bowing out of the sector. It remains to be seen if the console landscape will suffer a similar blow.

