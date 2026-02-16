Home > News > PlayStation 6 May Not Launch Until 2029 as AI Boom Causes Global Chip Shortage

PlayStation 6 May Not Launch Until 2029 as AI Boom Causes Global Chip Shortage

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
Sony PS6 Hub Cover
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • According to a Bloomberg report, the release of the PlayStation 6 has been delayed internally.
  • The report claims that Sony has considered pushing back the PS6's release to either 2028 or 2029.
  • The primary reason for delay is the global chip shortage caused by the AI boom.

The AI boom continues to wreak havoc on the global consumer tech market, and its latest casualty is reportedly Sony’s in-development PlayStation 6. The next-generation console is being crafted in collaboration with AMD, but its launch plans are said to be in disarray due to the silicon shortage that continues to worsen with every new development in the AI landscape.

PS6’s Debut Reportedly Pushed Back to 2029

News of the potential delay comes from a Bloomberg report, which attributed the information to “people familiar with the company’s (Sony) thinking.” Their sources claimed that Sony has considered “pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029,” with the primary reason being the rising cost and dwindling stock of chips globally.

This release timeline matches recent comments from Sony CFO Lin Tao, who stated that the PS5 is only in the “middle of the journey” and that the company plans on extending its lifecycle beyond the conventional seven-year cycle. Considering that the start of the current generation was plagued by chip shortages, it’s almost poetic that its lifespan could be extended by the same issue.

The problem isn’t just a lack of silicon either. As chip manufacturers ramp up production to meet rising demands, there’s bound to be more stock than ever before. However, most of these chips will be allocated to AI companies willing to pay exorbitant prices, all in an effort to fund a bubble on the same course as the Titanic.

The PC memory market has already sustained irreparable damage due to the AI boom, with major manufacturers even bowing out of the sector. It remains to be seen if the console landscape will suffer a similar blow.

If you’d like to learn more about Sony’s next console, including its leaked specifications, be sure to check out our PS6 guide.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

