New PS6 Leak Hints at 4K 120 FPS Performance and Price Lower Than the PS5 Pro

As we inch closer to the curtain call of the strangest and possibly the most underwhelming console generation ever, rumors surrounding the next generation of PlayStation hardware are beginning to emerge. The latest in a series of leaks comes from the reputed YouTube channel ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead,’ who have outlined the specifications of the PS6 and the long-rumored PlayStation handheld.

As relayed in the channel’s latest video, the Japanese console maker are aiming to target a price point lower than the $700 PS5 Pro. They plan to accomplish this by being slightly conservative on the technological side, developing a machine that offers low power consumption and affordability while still maintaining efficiency.

The leakers added that this approach mirrors Sony’s plans with the PS4: “Anyone remember the PlayStation 4? It was a console that made the choice to not go all out in specs so that it could have mass market appeal after the previous generation left some people feeling burned with how expensive it was at its launch. I’ll just say it, from what I’ve seen behind the scenes so far, it at least appears Sony is planning to do this sort of a strategy again with the PlayStation 6.“

On to the finer details, PS6 is said to be codenamed ‘Orion,’ while its accompanying handheld is named ‘Canis.’ Its leaked specifications are based on internal AMD documents from 2023, so there’s a chance that Sony’s plans may have shifted since then. But for the time being, here’s what the PS6 could be packing under the hood:

8x Zen 6 (Or Later) cores

160W TBP

40-48+ RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+

160-bit or 192-bit bus with GDDR7 at 32GT/z

3x Greater Rasterization Performance of the PS5 (Better Ray Tracing Expected)

Chiplet design, possibly using ‘Navi 5’ Desktop chiplets

Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4

If all this technical jargon has left you cross-eyed, the gist of it is that the PS6 is rumored to be targeting 4K 120 FPS output, with ray tracing cranked up. Beyond the hardware, Sony are also said to be working on AI features that should help deliver consistent performance, and make the machine feel next-gen.

As for the ‘Canis’ handheld, it isn’t being positioned as a “powerhouse,” but it will supposedly outperform the ROG Ally X. Here’s what its leaked specifications look like:

4x Zen 6c cores

15W TBP

12-20 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 1.6-2GHz

128-bit bus with LPDDR5X-7500+

Half the Rasterization Performance of the PS5

Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4

MicroSD Slot and M.2 SSD Slot

Haptic feedback

Dual microphones

Touchscreen

USB-C Port

On the topic of release windows, Moore’s Law Is Dead stated that Sony could be targeting Mid-Fall 2027 or Early 2028 release for the PS6 and the ‘Canis’ handheld.

While that wraps up the contents of the video, it’s important to note that none of these details have been confirmed, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt. With that being said, what do you make of the leaked specifications? Do you think the market needs a new console in the next two years? Be sure to let us know in the comments.