Sony Plans Longer PS5 Lifecycle Hinting PS6 Is Still Years Out

The release of PlayStation 6 is one of the most discussed topics among gamers. Sadly, the actual date of its release is still up to speculation as Sony seemingly has no plans for giving gamers an update. What’s more is that Lin Tao, the Sony CFO, has revealed that they want to continue supporting the PS5 lifecycle, which hints that PlayStation 6 is still years out from release.

Sony Believes PS5 Is Still in the Middle of Its Lifecycle

During the Q2 finances for Fiscal Year 2026, Lin Tao spoke that Sony believes PlayStation 5 is only in the middle of its life cycle, promising that they will continue to expand it further. She points out that both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are still enjoying a large number of active users. The recent release of the PS5 Pro model likely also plays a crucial role in this decision, as the hardware upgrade should support modern games for a couple more years with ease.

Sony has already revealed plans for releasing big exclusive titles like Saros and the new Marvel’s Wolverine releasing in 2026, which supports their idea of continuing the PlayStation 5 cycle. Although this is generally good news for gamers, as it is always a struggle to buy a new console, some would still be disappointed with this news.

Mainly because the PS5 Pro still only supports up to 120 FPS, and that is also limited to a few games. With PC players enjoying 240+ FPS on their well-built machines, this news would only give PC players more time to continue making fun of PS owners. However, things may finally change with the PlayStation 6 release, as Sony had earlier teased about PS6’s new GPU technology that would improve performance greatly.

So, what’s your opinion on all of this? Would you prefer to see the PlayStation 6 release soon, or do you also believe that Sony should continue PS5’s lifecycle? Let us know in the comments.