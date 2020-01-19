Bcoin project, a browser-friendly full-node implementation of Bitcoin built with JavaScript(Node.js) reportedly tried running Bitcoin on a Tesla electric car’s computer system.

The project’s Twitter account shared a video earlier this week where they synced a full node on Tesla’s dashboard computer. Take a look at the tweet below.

While the idea of syncing bitcoin on a Tesla sounds futuristic, it is not recommended as the technique could potentially damage the system. In fact, the video should be considered as a proof of concept rather than a potential use-case demonstration.

A Twitter user named Brandy Lee Camacho who previously lead blockchain initiatives at Udacity points out two major reasons – memory & processing that could impact the user experience resulting in an irresponsive screen, and wear on internal storage.

She also pointed out the memory module lifespan issues with Tesla electric cars due to limited read/write cycles. Even the developers of Bcoin warns people that their project is resource-intensive. “Warning: this will use a lot of your bandwidth, CPU, and potentially disk space.”, reads Bcoin’s website.

For those wondering, Bcoin project strives to create scalable, flexible, and efficient production-ready systems. “Originally created to be used as backend infrastructure for Purse.io, Bcoin enables companies to spin up consumer-grade bitcoin applications/wallet systems without the long-term concern of scalability, and security.”, states Bcoin on its website.

Unless you really want to stress-test your Tesla, you’re better off without syncing Bitcoin on your Tesla. Nevertheless, it is a cool experiment to see. In case you’re interested to learn more about Bcoin project, you may do so from here.