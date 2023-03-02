Primebook 4G Laptop with Android 11 Introduced at Under Rs 20,000

With an aim to make laptops more accessible to students for better e-learning opportunities, Primbook, a company that recently got funded by Shark Tank Season 2, has introduced the affordable Primebook 4G laptop in India. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Primebook 4G: Specs and Features

The Primebook 4G is easy to carry and weighs 1.2kg. It features an 11.6-inch LCD IPS display with an HD screen resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 (MT8788) chip, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 200GB via a microSD card.

It runs Prime OS based on Android 11, which provides access to over 10,000 Android apps via the Prime Store and has been customized to work well with hundreds of educational and e-learning apps.

The connectivity options include 4G SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Mini HDMI. There’s a 4,000mAh battery on board, which can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Primebook 4G laptop features a 2MP camera, an MDM (Mobile Device Management) feature to enable parental controls (app blocking, usage restrictions, accessing browsing history, and more) so that children don’t access anything harmful, and a customizable keyboard and touchpad.

Price and Availability

The Primebook 4G is priced at Rs 16,990 but can be bought at Rs 14,990 via Flipkart. There’s a 4GB+128GB model too, which retails at Rs 18,990. The laptop competes with the recently introduced JioBook 4G, which also falls under Rs 20,000. The sale starts on March 11. Users can also grab other offers worth Rs 12,000 and the option to avail of no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

So, are you interested in the new affordable laptop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.