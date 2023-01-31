Poco X5 Pro Launching in India on February 6

Poco has been teasing the launch of a new mid-range phone and has now confirmed that it will launch the new Poco X5 Pro in India on February 6. The device will succeed last year’s Poco X4 Pro 5G. Have a look at what to expect.

Poco X5 Pro Coming to India Soon

Poco has revealed that the Poco X5 Pro will launch in India at 5:30 pm on February 6. It will also be a global launch, which will also see the introduction of the Poco X5 5G. There’s also a teaser, which shows cricketer Hardik Pandya (Poco’s new brand ambassador) holding the phone.

It is shown that the phone will come with flat edges and a rectangular rear camera hump, which look similar to the Redmi Note 12 series design. In fact, it is said that the Poco X5 Pro will be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. The phone is seen in Poco’s signature yellow color but we expect more options at the time of launch.

Poco has also confirmed a few specs. The Poco X5 Pro will get 108MP triple rear cameras. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset and will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. It will be made available via Flipkart and a microsite is also live. Show the world your X-factor and #UnleashX with next-level capabilities on the #POCOX5Pro 💪🏽



Loaded with,

✅Snapdragon®️ 778G processor

✅Breathtaking 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED Display

✅108MP Primary Camera



Arriving on 06-02-2023 @ 5:30PM.

Know more 👉🏻https://t.co/NEgUhmuD4w pic.twitter.com/fqtTcthZCT — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 31, 2023

As for other details, we can expect a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and more. The Poco X5 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be the rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G with the possibility of a Snapdragon 695 SoC (instead of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1), a 120Hz AMOLED display, 48MP cameras, 33W fast charging, and more.

More details, including the price, will be out once the launch takes place. So, stay tuned for further details.