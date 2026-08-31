Housemarque Co-Founder Ilari Kuittinen Steps Down After 31 Years at the Studio

Ilari Kuittinen, the co-founder of Housemarque Studio, has announced his retirement after 31 years at the studio. Housemarque’s X account shared a final message from its co-founder today, revealing plans for a leadership transition and the company’s future.

Housemarque Enters a New Era as Co-Founder Ilari Retires After Three Decades

Today is Ilari Kuittinen’s final day as a Housemarquean, as the co-founder is stepping down after 31 remarkable years at the studio, making fantastic titles such as Resogun, Returnal, and the latest Saros. The studio announced Ilari’s departure in an X post today.

Ilari Kuittinen began his game dev career in 1993 at Terrmarque and later co-founded the Housemarque studio with Harri Tikkanen. The studio remained independent for more than a quarter of a century before joining the PlayStation Studios family in 2021, following the global success of Returnal, which remains one of the best PlayStation Plus games to play.

Image Credit: Housemarque

Ilari has always fostered an environment where creators can fully express their creativity without barriers. “My core purpose as a leader has always been simple: to facilitate an environment where extraordinary creators have the freedom and protection to do what they do best,” Ilari said.

During his time at Housemarque, Ilari continued to reach various milestones, including taking Finnish game development to the international stage, delivering classic arcade titles-from Supreme Snowboarding, Super Stardust HD, and Resogun to AAA hits like Returnal and Saros, which nails what Returnal and other hard games get wrong.

In a nutshell, Ilari played a pivotal role in transforming Housemarque into a top-tier AAA studio while keeping its unique creative identity. Ilari also thanked the gaming community from the bottom of his heart:

“Beyond the walls of Housemarque and PlayStation, this journey would have been impossible without the broader games community. To the many friends, fellow founders, mentors, and industry peers across the world who have offered invaluable advice, a listening ear, or steady support over the last three decades: thank you,” Ilari added.

In his final message, Ilari also revealed that he had been quietly preparing for the leadership transition with the studio. He has been mentoring Sami “Haxu” Hakala, who recently stepped into the Managing Director role, as well as the leadership team to ensure operational continuity and stability at the studio.

Ilari emphasized that Housemarque’s strategy and creative vision are in “exceptional hands.” On the other hand, he also revealed his plans for the future. Following a remarkable 33-year career in the video game industry, Ilari plans to take a break and isn’t looking to chase milestones.

Despite his retirement, Ilari aims to stay connected with the industry by attending trade, game showcases, and award shows, including The Game Awards. Furthermore, the Housemarque co-founder has said he may take on mentoring or consulting roles in the future.