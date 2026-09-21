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Kojima Productions Calls for Skepticism Over PHYSINT Rumors, Confirms Studio Is Profitable

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Kojima inside Kojima Productions
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Kojima Production has issued a statement addressing reports about PHYSINT's cancellation.
  • The studio confirmed that none of those claims came from any official or on-the-record source.
  • Thus, the studio encouraged the fans to take these claims with a grain of salt
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Kojima Productions’ official X account has released a statement addressing reports claiming why Sony ditched Kojima’s PHYSINT. The studio emphasized that none of the report’s claims came from an official source and encouraged fans to take them with a “dose of skepticism.”

Earlier this month, Kojima revealed that Sony had tried to cancel his upcoming action-espionage game, PHYSINT, and so the director teamed up with Xbox to save the game. Following the sudden announcement, neither Kojima nor Sony addressed the reason behind the game’s cancellation.

A few days later, a new report from Bloomberg suggested that Sony decided to abandon Kojima’s PHYSINT over budget concerns, exclusivity, and missed deadlines. Although Kojima Productions wouldn’t normally respond to “unsubstantiated speculation on the internet,” they had to address those claims that were defaming the studio in an X post today.

Kojima Productions statement about PHYSINT
Image Credit: Kojima Productions (via X/@KojiPro2015_EN)

First, the studio said that “none of the claims written came from any official or on-the-record source.” As a result, the team asked fans to remain skeptical about those claims. Then, the studio reassured fans that they are in a good state now and that its ties with PlayStation are still strong:

“Make no mistake, this was a serious situation for the studio with a range of potentially significant implications. While we recognise that the article may have caused alarm, we want to reassure you all, for the record: that the studio is in a healthy, profitable state, development for PHYSINT continues to move forward with XBOX, and our relationship with PlayStation remains strong.”

Moreover, as the studio is in a healthy state now, PHYSINT’s production is going smoothly following their new partnership with Xbox. That is exactly why Kojima revealed Bill Skarsgård as PHYSINT’s lead at the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2026.

Kojima also recently shared the BTS footage of OD and confirmed that production has resumed this year and is proceeding on schedule. So, both of the studio’s upcoming projects are on track, and fans can look forward to hearing more updates.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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