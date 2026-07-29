Home > News > Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Reportedly Set to Launch in 2027, New Leak Claims

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Reportedly Set to Launch in 2027, New Leak Claims

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Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet poster
Image Credit: Naughty Dog
In Short
  • Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is reportedly launching in 2027.
  • NateTheHate, the reliable industry insider, revealed the release window in a reply to an X user.
  • Naughty Dog has yet to announce Intergalactic's release window.
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According to reliable industry insider NateTheHate, Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is eyeing a 2027 launch. The insider revealed the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet‘s potential release window after an X user asked whether the game would release in 2027 or 2028.

Now that the God of War: Laufey release date has been officially announced, NateTheHate claimed in a reply to an X user that Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is reportedly set to launch in 2027. “2027 is the intended target,” NateTheHate said.

Nate the Hate about Intergalactic's release date
Image Credit: (via X/@NateTheHate2)

If the release window leak is true, then Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could be the last first-party PlayStation game to receive a physical disc release, as PlayStation is ending physical disc production in 2028. Previously, many PlayStation fans believed that God of War: Laufey would be the final first-party PlayStation title to get a physical disc release.

Although Naughty Dog announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at The Game Awards 2024, the studio remains dead silent about its release window to this day. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has now been in development for six years at Naughty Dog, as developers began work on the game shortly after The Last of Us 2‘s launch in 2020.

Moreover, NateTheHate is a reliable industry insider who recently revealed the Starfox remake and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake ahead of Nintendo’s official announcements during the Nintendo Direct June 2026 event. Since NateTheHate has a good track record, there is a good chance that Naughty Dog’s upcoming title will release in 2027. The leaker also revealed today that Assassin’s Creed Hexe is targeting a 2027 release.

Nevertheless, let’s patiently wait until Naughty Dog officially reveals Intergalactic’s release date or release window at a major video game showcase in the future. Earlier today, PlayStation also revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August 2026 a day earlier than usual. Sony usually reveals the PS+ lineup on the last Wednesday of each month.

Since the new PlayStation Plus games lineup was revealed a day early, fans are now speculating that Sony will make a surprise announcement tomorrow regarding a new State of Play or something else. For now, let’s hope that Sony announces a dedicated State of Play for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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