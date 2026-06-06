Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Announced, Final Conclusion Set For Spring 2027

Final Fantasy 7 has been the biggest and most favorite storyline in the entire franchise. The storyline is so incredible that Square Enix has been remaking it into three separate parts. With the first two parts already released, receiving amazing reception from players, the final part has now been announced at Summer Game Fest 2026. The Final Fantasy 7 remake part 3 will be named Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, and here is all you need to know about it.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Will Conclude the Remake Storyline

Final Fantasy 7 Revelations is set to release in Spring 2027, and it will finally bring Sephiroth’s chapter to a close. This will be the final remake of the Final Fantasy 7 storyline, and the developers haven’t held back at all. The final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake project will feature a perfected mix of real-time and tactical combat. It will be completely open-world, even allowing players to fly around on an airship, with the ability to drop at any location freely.

The game will allow players to explore the outskirts of Midgard, the Medil Archipelago, and even the warrior nation of Wuai. With this being the final chapter, we will have all the heroes join Cloud’s side, each having their personal story as always.

Vincent is one ally that will be newly added to Revelations, and he can transform into the Gallion beast with just a press of the button. Alongside him, Sid Highwind will also be added to the game, and he is a spear wielder who can do sweeping AoE attacks. It is clear that Square Enix doesn’t desire to leave any stone unturned, as this may very well be the final enactment of the Final Fantasy 7 storyline.

So, are you excited for the Final Fantasy 7 remake part 3? Tell us your opinion about the game in the comments section below.