New Pixel Watch Render Shows off Previously Leaked Design; Here’s a Look!

Time and again, Google has made headlines for its upcoming first-ever smartwatch, most likely called the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch is expected to be introduced soon, and before something official appears, we now have a new leaked render, which again gives us a glimpse of what the Pixel Watch will look like.

Pixel Watch Design Leaked Again

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the leaked render corroborates the previously leaked design of the Pixel Watch, codenamed “Rohan.” We can expect a round dial with a curved display and a digital crown that juts out a bit. This is for easy access to various functionalities such as navigation and more.

The previously leaked image (courtesy of Jon Prosser) also showcased the same design for Pixel Watch. It is also expected to come with a bezel-less screen with multiple color options for the bands. Here’s a look at the new Pixel Watch render.

Image: 91Mobiles

The render also hints at some of the features the watch will be equipped with. This includes support for a heart rate sensor and the basic ability to track steps. Plus, there’s a hint at the long-rumored Fitbit-WearOS integration as part of its Fitbit acquisition. It also remains to be seen how this integration falls into place.

As for other details, we still don’t have much to talk about. Although, we can expect the Pixel Watch to come with more features like a SpO2 sensor, next-gen Google Assistant support, the possibility of an Exynos chip instead of a Qualcomm one, and loads more.

With Google revamping its online store to add a new watches section, we expect it to soon launch its own smartwatch and we might get to hear some details at the upcoming Google I/O 2022 event. It is also when we might get to know about the rumored Pixel 6a. So, stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know how you like the leaked Pixel Watch design in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser