Philips Airfryer XL Connected with Alexa Support Launched in India

Philips has introduced a new Airfryer in India but this one’s smart. The new Philips Airfryer XL Connected is here to compete with the Xiaomi Smart Airfryer that was launched in the country recently. The one from Philips comes with Alexa support, the NitruU app support, and more. Check out the details.

Philips Airfryer XL Connected: Specs and Features

The new Philips Airfryer has a capacity of 6.5L and 2000W of heating power. When compared to Xiaomi’s Airfryer, the Philips one has a bigger capacity and more power. It can support a temperature range of 80°C and 200°C.

The Airfryer can bake, fry, grill, and even reheat. There are 7 pre-set options and sports functionalities. Plus, it has Rapid Air technology, which can fry food with 90% less fat.

The NutriU app by Philips Domestic Appliances can help users adjust the time and temperature and easily monitor the whole cooking process. Users can also get more than 100 recipes to learn new things. Based on the usage, the app can also give recipe recommendations. The NutriU app is available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

As mentioned earlier, the Philips Airfryer XL Connected comes with Alexa support for voice-based commands. It also has a touch screen to keep track of time and temperature.

Price and Availability

The Philips Airfryer XL Connected comes with a price tag of Rs 17,995, which is pretty pricey when compared with the Xiaomi Smart Airfryer, which is priced at Rs 9,999. In case you are interested, this Airfryer can be bought via the Philips Domestic Appliances e-store.

It comes in Black and Dark silver colors. So, do you think the new Philips Airfryer is worth it? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.