One of the biggest concerns that the world is facing, other than the ongoing pandemic, of course, is climate change. Although this concern is currently overshadowed by the Coronavirus, that does not mean it is not there. So, to help reduce the impact of climate change in our world, many companies make sustainable products. One of these products is the Sprout Pencil. A pencil that can grow into a plant at the end of its life-cycle.

Sprout is a Denmark-based startup that operates with the idea of sustainability in mind. The company makes products that help individuals take a small step towards a big change and also helps to spread the idea of sustainability in the world.

A Small Pencil with a Big Idea

Now, the Sprout Pencil is one of their products that writes as a standard pencil, but at the end of its life, the user can plant it in a pot and watch it grow into a newborn plant. These pencils are made with 100% natural and sustainable wood, are non-toxic, and contain ten different types of non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) seeds inside.

The seeds are of different types of plants that are contained in a small compartment at the back of the pencil. So, when you are done using the pencil to jot down your creative ideas, you can put it inside a pot with the back of the pencil buried in the soil. In a few days’ time, the seeds will grow into a small, cute plant with beautiful flowers or fresh vegetables.

These Sprout Pencils can be used as a pretty creative promotional gift for companies that spread and promote the idea of sustainability. If you are the owner of a company, you can use these pencils as gifts for your clients instead of those pens made of plastic. You can even customize the pencils and put your brand logo or image on it.

Major companies like Toyota, Disney, Coca-Cola, Porsche, L’Oreal, and many more have used the Sprout Pencils in several events to spread the idea of a sustainable world.

