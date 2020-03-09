Following its success in the smartphone sector, Oppo has announced plans to enter the smart TV segment this year. Speaking on the sidelines of the Oppo Find X2 Pro launch event in China last week, the company’s VP and President of Emerging Mobile Terminal Business, Liu Bo, said that the first-gen Oppo smart TVs will be launched in the second half of this year.

Detailing Oppo’s IoT vision, Liu said that the company wants to create multi-terminal, cross-platform smart life products under four categories — personal, family, travel and office. The company is already working on a rich catalogue of connected devices under the aforementioned categories, he said.

There’s no more info on Oppo’s long-term IoT plans at the moment because neither the products nor the the exact launch dates have been announced, but we will, no doubt, hear more on the subject in the coming weeks. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how users receive some of its recently-launched products, like the Enco Free TWS earbuds and the Oppo Watch.

With the smart TV segment becoming a cash cow for Xiaomi with the massive success of its Mi TV lineup both in China and India, a number of Chinese brands from the BBK umbrella are also starting to enter the sector with their own offerings at different price-points. While OnePlus last year launched its smart TVs at relatively premium prices, Realme is planning to unveil its first smart TVs in India later this year, possibly, with affordable price-tags to compete with Xiaomi.