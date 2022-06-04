Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Officially Launched in Europe; Check out the Details!

Oppo has added a new member to its recently launched Reno 8 series called the Reno 8 Lite. The new Reno 8 phone has been launched in Europe and acts as a toned-down version of the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 33W fast charging, and more. Here are all the details.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite: Specs and Features

The Reno 8 Lite looks similar to its elder siblings and features a flat-edge design. It comes in two color options: Black and Rainbow. The rear cameras are also surrounded by illuminating light for notifications and stuff, much like the Reno 7 series.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which supports an in-display fingerprint scanner. But, it lacks a high refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the RAM and storage can be further expanded by up to 5GB and 1TB, respectively.

The Reno 8 Lite is home to triple rear cameras, namely, a 64MP main snapper, a 2MP monochrome, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. There are a number of camera features to try out; the Portrait mode, Dual-View video, and Selfie HDR, among others.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11, Yes, there’s some disappointment too! Additionally, there’s support for 5G, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It also includes an IPX4 certification.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is priced at €429 (~ Rs 35,600) and is now available to buy in Spain via the company’s website. There’s no word on its availability in other regions, including India, though.