Oppo Reno 7Z 5G with Snapdragon 695, 33W Fast-Charging Launched

Oppo has launched a new Reno 7 smartphone, the Reno 7Z 5G, in Thailand. The smartphone joins the existing Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro and is a mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G: Specs and Features

The Reno 7 Z 5G has a design similar to the other Reno 7 phones with the Oppo Glow Design, which includes flat edges and a rectangular camera hump with big camera housings. These camera housings are surrounded by Dual Orbit Lights that apart from improving the overall aesthetics, are useful for message and call notifications. You get Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum color options to choose from.

The phone has three cameras at the back, including a 64MP main snapper, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera in tow as well. The various attractive camera features include Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Color Portrait, and other Portrait mode-related features, along with Dual-Video mode, AI Scene Enhancement, and more.

The Reno 7Z 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display sans a high refresh rate. The display supports a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.0 storage. There’s support for expandable RAM (up to 5GB of extra RAM), expandable storage (up to 1GB), and OTG too.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. Additionally, the Reno 7 Z 5G supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth version 5,2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and more. It also has support for Air Gestures.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G comes with a price tag of Thai Bhat 12,990, which translates to around Rs 30,000. There’s no word on its availability in India, though.