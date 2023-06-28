Oppo Reno 10 Series Details Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Last month, Oppo launched the Reno 9 series successor, the Reno 10 series in China. The lineup includes the Oppo Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+ devices. And now, based on a new piece of information, it seems like the series is headed toward India soon! Continue reading to know more.

Oppo Reno 10 Series Key Specs Revealed!

If we go by Oppo’s listing, the Reno 10 will feature a 3D curved display along with a 64MP telephoto portrait camera with OIS and Oppo’s Pro-Portrait mode. It will be available in Glossy Purple and Silver Grey color options.

It is also confirmed that the Reno 10 phones will be available via Flipkart. As of now, there is no official word on the India launch date. However, we expect to receive the information soon.

Going by the China launch, the vanilla Reno 10, it will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED flexible AMOLED with 950 nits of peak brightness and the mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset configurable for up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In the camera department, the smartphone offers a 64MP primary lens with a 32MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie lens. It will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It will come with ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

As for the high-end Reno 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+ devices to ship with a 6.74-inch 120Hz 1.5K curved AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will fuel the devices complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Expect a 50MP primary camera, along with the 64MP telephoto portrait camera (32MP telephoto lens on the 10 Pro), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a center punch hole 32MP selfie camera. The camera department will be backed by Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU.

While the 10 Pro+ packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, the 10 Pro comes with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Both devices will come with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, multi-band 5G support, and much more. The smartphones will run ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Judging by the way the Reno 10 series is priced in China, expect the Oppo Reno series to start from Rs 35,000 in India. More details should arrive pretty soon. So, stay tuned for further updates.