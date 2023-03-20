Oppo Pad 2 with the OnePlus Pad Soul to Launch Globally Tomorrow

Oppo will host a launch event in China on March 21 to introduce the flagship Find X6 series, the Oppo Pad 2, and more products. The Oppo Pad 2 is mostly the rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad, which is yet to be made available. It is now suggested that the company’s latest tablet will also reach the global markets on the same day. Check out the details below.

Oppo Pad 2 Global Launch Expected Tomorrow

The information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who believes that the global launch of the Oppo Pad 2 is scheduled for March 21. It is revealed that the smart touch keyboard and the Pencil will also tag along. This is the OPPO Pad 2.

Launching globally on March 21.

As I tipped earlier, the Pencil and the smart touch keyboard will launch as well. #OPPO #OPPOPad2 pic.twitter.com/faRL1ouvnE— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 20, 2023

If this is the case, we can expect it to launch the Oppo Pad 2 in India soon. Although, there’s no confirmation on Oppo’s part as of now.

Oppo’s Weibo page has already given a look at what the Pad 2 will look like. This is like the OnePlus Pad and features a big rear camera hump and rounded corners. The only difference is the Oppo logo instead of the OnePlus one.

As for the specs, we can expect things to be akin. It is likely to have a metal unibody design and an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. While one would expect the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a Geekbench listing has hinted at a Snapdragon 888 SoC for the Oppo Pad 2. It still remains to be seen what really happens.

You can also expect a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 skin. There could be quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. We are awaiting official confirmation on this, so, it would best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for the final word.

Talking about Oppo’s China launch, we are expecting the Find X6 with the Hasselblad cameras and even the Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds. The earbuds will come with a bamboo fiber diaphragm sound unit, ANC support, and more interesting features. The event is scheduled for 2 pm China time (11:30 am IST). Therefore, stay tuned for further updates on this.