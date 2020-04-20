Oppo has added a new smartphone to its Find X2 lineup in Europe. Called Find X2 Lite, the device has been listed along with its tech specs on the company’s official website in Portugal. The design and hardware of the Oppo Find X2 Lite suggests that it is a rebranded Opp Reno 3 Youth that was announced in February.

Oppo Find X2 Lite features and Specifications

The Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and, comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Imaging options include a quad-cam setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor mated to an f/1.7 lens alongside an 8MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The setup also includes a couple of 2MP sensors, including a monochromatic one and another for retro portrait-style images. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.0 camera housed within a teardrop notch.

The device sports a a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 fast charging that the company claims can charge the phone from 3 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with the company’s ColorOS 7 on top.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Price and Availability

The Find X2 Lite is only listed on Oppo’s Portuguese site for the time being, with no word on global launch plans at this point. However, a recent report suggested that Oppo may launch the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in India soon, so it will be interesting to see if this ‘Lite’ version will also make its way to the country at some stage. While the pricing isn’t listed on the official site, it is listed on an e-commerce site in the country for €499 (around Rs. 41,000), as per GSMArena.