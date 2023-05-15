Oppo F23 5G Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Oppo has unveiled the F23 5G smartphone in India. This smartphone will succeed the F21 Pro series launched way back in 2022. The smartphone is placed within the “mid-range” bracket and packs features like a 120Hz display, 67W fast charging, and much more. Find out more about the Oppo F23 5G smartphone below.

Oppo F23 5G: Specs and Features

The smartphone has an aluminum frame and plastic back and houses a 6.72-inch 8-bit Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of brightness. The display is capable to portray 16.7 million colors at 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 100% sRGB. Additionally, it comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate with 391 PPI density.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. It is available in a single configuration of 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also offers microSD card expansion support. Users also get the option of dynamic RAM expansion of up to 8GB.

On the camera front, there’s a 64MP main snapper with Autofocus, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP microscope lens, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. Both the rear and the front cameras can shoot videos at 1080p at 30fps. There are camera features like Nightscape, PANO, Portrait, Time-lapse, and so on.

The F23 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging and its proprietary Battery Health Engine technology. It comes with ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The phone has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and Face Unlock support too. Other details include dual stereo speakers, dual-band 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo G23 5G is available in Cool Black and Bold Gold color options.

Price and Availability

The Oppo F23 5G is available for pre-order at Rs 24,999 and shipping will begin from May 18. The smartphone will be available via Amazon, Oppo Store, and brand-authorized retailers.

Early bird customers can avail of exciting offers and benefits from Oppo like up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, a 10% cashback from lending partners like ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finance, and exchange benefits of up to Rs 2,500. Additionally, if you purchase the smartphone between May 18 to May 31, you can get the Oppo Enco Air 2i at just Rs 1,799.

