Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India; Starts at Rs 22,999

Oppo has launched the new Oppo F21s Pro series in addition to the Oppo F21 Pro phones in India. The new Oppo F21s Pro and the F21s Pro 5G phones bring along new camera features, the Oppo Glow design, and much more. Read on to know the details.

Oppo F21s Pro: Specs and Features

The Oppo F21s Pro features the Ultra-Slim Retro Design and the Oppo Glow finish. One of the big camera housings at the back features the Orbit Light, which glows to show notifications and call/message alerts. It comes in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colors.

It sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 bits of peak brightness. There’s a Snapdragon 680 SoC onboard along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Up to 5GB of extra RAM can be added too.

There are three rear cameras, including the 64MP main snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP microlens for up to 30x magnification. There’s a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. You get to use the AI Portrait mode, Flash Snapshot, HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Portrait Retouching, Night mode, and more.

A 4,500mAh battery is also there with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The Oppo F21s Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IPX4 water resistance, Game Focus mode, and more.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G: Specs and Features

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G also features the Oppo Glow design with flat edges but with a slightly different rear camera hump. Plus, instead of one, it features two Orbit Lights around the big camera housings at the back for notifications and alerts. It also comes in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold color options.

The device has the same 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display but with support for a 60Hz refresh rate. The chipset is also different and it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 mobile platform. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports up to 5GB of extended RAM.

The F21s Pro 5G features a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono lens. It sports a 16MP front camera. Features like Flash Snapshot, Dual-View video, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and more are available too.

Additionally, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It also comes with support for a 6-layered Multi-Cooling System and Sub-6 + mmWave 5G bands.

Price and Availability

The Oppo F21s Pro retails at Rs 22,999 and the Oppo F21s Pro 5G is priced at Rs 25,999. Both will be available via the Oppo Store, Amazon India, and leading offline stores.

People can get a 10% cashback on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards, a no-cost EMI option, and up to Rs 3,000 on exchange offers.