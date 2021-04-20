After unveiling the Oppo A54 in India yesterday, the Chinese giant has launched the Oppo A74 5G in the country today. This is a budget 5G-enabled smartphone with the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 90Hz display, and a 48MP triple camera. It will compete against the upcoming Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Oppo A74 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel boasts a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a Hyper-color screen for higher color saturation and accuracy. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera onboard.

As for the triple camera setup on the rear, you have a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, the Oppo A74 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

The Chinese giant also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port. Oppo A74 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. The device includes a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, and more to round up the connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A74 5G is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the single 6GB+128GB variant in India. The device will be available to buy in two colorways, namely Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. It will go on sale starting from 26th April via Amazon and offline stores.