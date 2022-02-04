OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge Teased in India; Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus is all set to expand its smart TV portfolio with the launch of the new OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge in India. The company has teased the launch of the new TVs, suggesting that it may happen really soon. Here’s what to expect.

OnePlus TV Y1S Series Coming Soon

OnePlus, via a recent tweet, has revealed that the “smarter” OnePlus TV Y1S and the TV Y1S Edge are coming soon in India. It is revealed that OnePlus, with the launch of the new TVs, aims to make a seamless connected ecosystem more accessible to users in India. Get ready to see the Smarter Picture! The OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge is arriving soon! Get notified now: https://t.co/xwdJwdvURK#SmarterTVSmarterChoice pic.twitter.com/hgDz0FZhCG— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 4, 2022

It is revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will support a bezel-less design, much like the OnePlus TV Y1. Details on the features are expected to be revealed until February 16. Hence, we can expect a launch around that time. The rumor mill suggests that the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge will officially launch on February 17 in India.

Additionally, it is revealed that the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available via offline stores, while the OnePlus TV Y1S will be up for grabs via online channels.

The new TV Y1S and Y1S Edge will launch in addition to the existing OnePlus TV Y1 that launched in India last year. The smart TV comes in three screen sizes: 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. It comes with a 64-bit processor and runs Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay for easy content access. Plus, it has the ability to control the TV using the OnePlus Connect app, Google Assistant support, and access to the Google Play Store.

Since OnePlus is expected to release more details soon, it’s best to wait for them to pop up over the coming weeks. We will let you know as soon as we get more details. So, stay tuned.