Alongside the OnePlus 8T, the Chinese giant has taken the wraps off a new OnePlus Nord Special Edition variant it has been teasing over the past week. This is the new Gray Ash color variant, which has been long-rumored to arrive sometime in October.

Now, a lot of you must be wondering, what’s so special about this new OnePlus Nord variant? Well, there’s not a whole lot new here. The device seems to have a new color (but looks similar to the existing gray variant) and a matte finish, which seems to be similar to OnePlus 8 Pro.

Announcing this new color variant, the company on stage said that the OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colorway “combines a raw, industrial vibe with an elegant matte texture, elevating the Nord aesthetic and reaffirming OnePlus’s mission for uncompromising design.” This color variant joins the existing Blue Marble and Gray Onyx variants in India.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Let’s do a quick specs recap for this OnePlus mid-ranger. It includes a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also have a dual-camera punch-hole at the top left. It sports a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 105-degree FOV.

The vertical quad-camera setup on the rear features a 48MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. There’s also a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support present onboard. It runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant will be available in a single 12GB+256GB variant that’s been priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. It will be available on sale starting from 16th October, exclusively on OnePlus’ website and Amazon India.