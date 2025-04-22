One Piece: Gunko Show off the Regenerative Powers of the God’s Knights

One Piece manga has returned with chapter 1146 after a short break last week. The previous chapter concluded with Gunko arriving on Colon’s ship. Hence, fans eagerly awaited the showdown between the Straw Hats crew on the ship and the God’s Knights member in One Piece Chapter 1146.

The Straw Hats Pirates are a Yonko-level crew, so the fandom expected them to withstand Gunko’s arrow devil fruit powers. However, Oda gives an intriguing power-up to Gunko, and possibly all the other God’s Knights, in the latest chapter, making them a force to be reckoned with in the story.

The latest chapter opens up with Gunko fighting a portion of the Straw Hat Pirates on Colon’s ship. Though it was a 1 vs 5 situation, Gunko has no trouble dealing with the Straw Hats with her Aro Aro no Mi devil fruit powers. To everyone’s surprise, Usopp stands up against Gunko and uses his Kuro Kabuto to shoot her down. His shot completely destroys Gunko’s upper body, and even Usopp gets scared that he went overboard.

Much to everyone’s disbelief, Gunko is revealed to possess a regeneration ability similar to the Five Elders in One Piece. Gunko swiftly restores her destroyed body parts, which is something no one saw coming. Now that Gunko has received a regeneration powerup from Oda, fans question whether the rest of the God’s Knights members also possess the same ability.

Earlier, it was stated that Gunko possesses a mark that allows her to summon her friends using the ‘Abyss.’ So, we would have to wait for some time to see if the people with the mark are the only ones who have the regeneration ability.

In the Egghead arc, Saint Saturn‘s use of regeneration powers in the battle made the fans worried about the strength of the final antagonists of One Piece. With Gunko repeating history again, this piece of evidence against makes us wonder if she is related to Imu. Because the Gorosei certainly received their demonic powers from their supreme leader.

Things are not heading the way we anticipate, as Gunko didn’t recognize Brook and is so fixated on ruining lives in the giants’ homeland. So will Gunko redeem herself by the end of the Elbaf arc? Let us know in the comments below.