NVIDIA’s India AI Showcase Hints at the $4 Trillion Company’s Ambitions Beyond Gaming

Earlier this week, I had the chance to attend NVIDIA’s “GeForce RTX Future of AI” showcase in New Delhi, where I got a closer look at the company’s upcoming, new RTX 50 series desktop and laptop GPUs. But it wasn’t all about the gaming hardware; they also discussed the company’s growing interest in AI, and what that means for its broader vision in the future.

Welcoming GeForce RTX 5050 to the Family

It was a cozy media gathering hosted by John Gillooly, NVIDIA’s Senior Tech Marketing Manager of Asia Pacific South. The focus was, of course, the new GeForce RTX 5050, launching at Rs. 27,000 (~ $315) in the second half of July. It is based on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and features DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame generation, offering 8 times more FPS in the latest gaming titles.

This new GPU will be powering some of the upcoming laptops from ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte that were on display during the event. I also saw some really cool desktop gaming setups equipped with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series that looked straight out of Cyberpunk. These pre-built desktops are also available from Indian vendors like EliteHubs, ANT PC, and the MVP.

What is Going on with NVIDIA and AI, Though?

Besides that, the conversation mostly stayed on NVIDIA’s advancements in AI technology. And how the company is shifting focus to other consumer-oriented AI tools that will be powered by their RTX GPUs.

Like NVIDIA NIMs, which package pre-trained optimized AI models like DeepSeek, Mistral AI, or Llama, into easily deployable microservices for data centers, organizations, or self-hosting. John also touched upon NVIDIA’s AI SDK. It powers 150+ creator and AI apps like BiliBili, LM Studio, Topaz Video AI, and Autodesk VRED.

This is all possible thanks to NVIDIA’s TensorRT, which is 2 times faster than DirectML, offers 8 times smaller libraries, faster responses from AI models, and is supported by all RTX graphics cards. I also saw a live demo of NVIDIA G-Assist and Broadcast. The latter of which will come quite handy for streamers, looking to make the best of their setup with the power of RTX and AI.

Is NVIDIA Moving Away from Gaming?

After the briefing, I asked John Gillooly about NVIDIA’s increasing interest in AI. He answered that the company still has its roots in gaming. But they want to use their hardware for more applications in the AI world, as the demand keeps increasing.

NVIDIA also wants to bring demanding AI features, like G-Assist, to more affordable options with the later generations. This is not possible with the current RTX 5050, 5060, or 5070 GPUs due to a lack of necessary bandwidth.

Overall, as a long-time PC gamer, the “Future of AI” showcase was a fun experience. I’m excited for what NVIDIA is planning for the future with their hardware and AI advancements.