Home > News > NVIDIA’s India AI Showcase Hints at the $4 Trillion Company’s Ambitions Beyond Gaming

NVIDIA’s India AI Showcase Hints at the $4 Trillion Company’s Ambitions Beyond Gaming

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
NVIDIA chip on illuminated circuit board
Image Credit: Hepha1st0s / Shutterstock

Earlier this week, I had the chance to attend NVIDIA’s “GeForce RTX Future of AI” showcase in New Delhi, where I got a closer look at the company’s upcoming, new RTX 50 series desktop and laptop GPUs. But it wasn’t all about the gaming hardware; they also discussed the company’s growing interest in AI, and what that means for its broader vision in the future.

Welcoming GeForce RTX 5050 to the Family

It was a cozy media gathering hosted by John Gillooly, NVIDIA’s Senior Tech Marketing Manager of Asia Pacific South. The focus was, of course, the new GeForce RTX 5050, launching at Rs. 27,000 (~ $315) in the second half of July. It is based on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and features DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame generation, offering 8 times more FPS in the latest gaming titles.

NVIDIA announcing their new affordable RTX GPUs

This new GPU will be powering some of the upcoming laptops from ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte that were on display during the event. I also saw some really cool desktop gaming setups equipped with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series that looked straight out of Cyberpunk. These pre-built desktops are also available from Indian vendors like EliteHubs, ANT PC, and the MVP.

RTX 50 series powered laptops at showcase at the event
NVIDIA’s India AI Showcase Hints at the $4 Trillion Company’s Ambitions Beyond Gaming

What is Going on with NVIDIA and AI, Though?

Besides that, the conversation mostly stayed on NVIDIA’s advancements in AI technology. And how the company is shifting focus to other consumer-oriented AI tools that will be powered by their RTX GPUs.

A slide talking about the benefits of NVIDIA NIMs

Like NVIDIA NIMs, which package pre-trained optimized AI models like DeepSeek, Mistral AI, or Llama, into easily deployable microservices for data centers, organizations, or self-hosting. John also touched upon NVIDIA’s AI SDK. It powers 150+ creator and AI apps like BiliBili, LM Studio, Topaz Video AI, and Autodesk VRED.

Slide showing how NVIDIA AI SDK powers different apps

This is all possible thanks to NVIDIA’s TensorRT, which is 2 times faster than DirectML, offers 8 times smaller libraries, faster responses from AI models, and is supported by all RTX graphics cards. I also saw a live demo of NVIDIA G-Assist and Broadcast. The latter of which will come quite handy for streamers, looking to make the best of their setup with the power of RTX and AI.

Slide showcasing the merits of NVIDIA TensorRT

Is NVIDIA Moving Away from Gaming?

After the briefing, I asked John Gillooly about NVIDIA’s increasing interest in AI. He answered that the company still has its roots in gaming. But they want to use their hardware for more applications in the AI world, as the demand keeps increasing.

NVIDIA also wants to bring demanding AI features, like G-Assist, to more affordable options with the later generations. This is not possible with the current RTX 5050, 5060, or 5070 GPUs due to a lack of necessary bandwidth.

Overall, as a long-time PC gamer, the “Future of AI” showcase was a fun experience. I’m excited for what NVIDIA is planning for the future with their hardware and AI advancements.

Related Articles
How to Install the Adreno Control Panel on Snapdragon X Elite PCs
Arjun Sha May 22, 2025
AMD Reveals Radeon RX 9060 XT Offering RDNA 4 Performance at Affordable Prices
Aryan Singh May 21, 2025
Nintendo and Samsung Are Partnering up to Make Switch 2 OLED Displays and Processors: Report
Ishan Adhikary May 20, 2025
Beyond Performance: MSI’s New RTX 50 Series Laptops Enhance Mobile Computing
Partner Content May 13, 2025
#Tags
#NVIDIA

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...