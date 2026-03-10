NVIDIA Announces GeForce NOW Upgrades and GOG Integration at GDC 2026

GDC, or Game Developers Conference, is a hub for all things gaming, and as a major player in this space, NVIDIA did not hold back. NVIDIA used the GDC 2026 stage to unveil a series of upgrades to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. The updates focus on smoother performance, easier game discovery, and a growing library of titles available through the platform.

The company also confirmed improvements aimed at virtual reality streaming and account integration with major gaming services. Together, these changes highlight NVIDIA ‘s push to make cloud gaming faster and easier to access across devices.

The announcements come as cloud gaming continues to expand, with companies racing to reduce friction between players and their game libraries. NVIDIA says the latest GeForce NOW improvements will help members quickly find subscription-linked games and jump into them without additional setup.

GeForce NOW is also expanding its compatibility with more platforms and titles, with titles launching directly in the cloud. NVIDIA presented these updates as part of its broader showcase of RTX technologies and cloud gaming tools during GDC 2026.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Introduces Better Game Discovery and Account Linking

One of the most practical upgrades arriving soon is improved game discovery within the GeForce NOW app. NVIDIA is adding in-app labels that identify titles available through connected subscriptions, such as Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft+. Once players link those accounts, the labels appear directly on the game art, making it clear which games can already be played through those services.

The change addresses a common frustration in modern gaming libraries. Players often own titles across several platforms and subscriptions, which can make it difficult to know where each game is available. NVIDIA’s labeling system is designed to remove that guesswork by highlighting playable games inside the cloud interface.

Account integration is also expanding beyond existing partnerships. Following the earlier introduction of Gaijin single sign-on, NVIDIA confirmed that GOG account linking and game library syncing will be available soon. Once implemented, this will allow GeForce NOW members to access more of their purchased games directly through the cloud service without manually managing multiple libraries.

Virtual Reality Streaming Upgraded to 90 FPS

NVIDIA is also improving the virtual reality experience for GeForce NOW users. Starting March 19, supported VR devices will stream games at up to 90 frames per second for Ultimate members. The increase from the previous 60 FPS aims to deliver smoother movement and more responsive gameplay in VR environments.

The upgrade will apply to devices including Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets. According to NVIDIA, the higher frame rate should improve immersion during gameplay.

New Games and Xbox Titles Join the GeForce NOW Library

Alongside technical upgrades, Nvidia also confirmed new additions to the GeForce NOW library. Several highly anticipated titles are set to launch directly in the cloud, including Remedy’s upcoming action-adventure RPG CONTROL Resonant and Samson: A Tyndalston Story, a gritty action brawler set in the city of Tyndalston.

The service’s Install-to-Play library is also expanding with select Xbox titles. Games such as Brutal Legend and Contrast will be available through the feature. This allows players to download and install owned titles while continuing to stream others in the cloud.

NVIDIA’s GDC 2026 announcements show the company doubling down on cloud gaming convenience and performance. As cloud services compete for attention in the gaming space, these upgrades aim to make the experience smoother and easier for players.

Other Feature Announced by NVIDIA at GDC 2026

Beyond the GeForce NOW GDC 2026 updates, NVIDIA also used the Game Developers Conference to showcase several new technologies aimed at developers and creators. Many of these announcements focused on improving graphics performance, game development tools, and AI-powered content creation.

The company highlighted upgrades to its RTX ecosystem that could shape how games are built and played over the next few years. These reveals were part of NVIDIA’s broader vision to strengthen its role across both game development and player experiences.

DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation Announced

One of the biggest highlights was the introduction of DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. The feature significantly increases frame rates while maintaining visual quality. The technology uses advanced AI models to generate additional frames and improve stability during gameplay.

NVIDIA says the new version can push frame rates closer to a monitor’s refresh rate, with improved temporal stability and reduced ghosting compared to earlier versions. The upgrade is expected to roll out starting March 31.

NVIDIA also revealed improvements to RTX Remix, a tool that allows developers and modders to remaster older games using modern ray tracing and AI technologies. The update introduces advanced particle VFX systems with dynamic animations, randomized effects, and more complex environmental interactions.

According to NVIDIA, these tools make it easier to modernize classic games with realistic lighting and visual effects. The company also showcased new RTX Remix community projects and mods that demonstrate the potential of these tools.

Another announcement focused on AI-powered video creation tools built for RTX GPUs. NVIDIA showcased a new RTX-accelerated version of ComfyUI designed to speed up AI video generation workflows for creators. The updated software reduces VRAM usage and dramatically shortens generation times while supporting new FP4 AI models. NVIDIA says these improvements could make AI video production more accessible for creators using RTX hardware.

What are your thoughts on the new GeForce NOW feature upgrades announced by NVIDIA at the GDC 2026? Let us know in the comments.