NVIDIA DLSS 5 Reveal Backfires as Gamers Mock “AI Slop”

NVIDIA is at the front and center of the gaming news once again – not because it’s finally lowering the GPU prices (keep dreaming like we are). Nope. Rather, this time around, they find themselves in rather hot water with gamers after introducing their new “breakthrough” generative AI model DLSS 5, coming this fall.

As gamers may know what DLSS is, to those who don’t, it is an AI-powered model that creates entirely new frames to insert between rendered ones, making gameplay smoother, enhancing performance, and reducing VRAM usage for low-end GPUs. Imagine an RTX 2060 generating the quality of graphics, thanks to AI, you’d expect from a 3070Ti natively. Pretty neat, right?

Gamers love it for better image quality, smoother framerates, and how it takes the heat off your GPU’s back and lets it breathe for a bit. The ongoing DLSS 4.5 was launched earlier this year, and ever since I’ve been using it, it’s helped me reduce ghosting and produce sharper, more detailed edges for my games. However, just as GDC 2026 wrapped, and NVIDIA announced its plans for GeForce NOW, they also dropped a surprise DLSS 5 unveiling with actual footage on how its new frame gen model looks, and it seems gamers have something to mock, yet again.

NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 5’s Photorealistic Upgrade, Gamers Roast It as “AI Slop”

Earlier today, NVIDIA unveiled a first look at its new gen AI model for DLSS 5, which will be released later this fall, and according to the company, it bridges the “divide between rendering and reality.” As their blog continued, “DLSS 5 empowers game developers to deliver a new level of photoreal computer graphics previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects.”

Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5, an AI-powered breakthrough in visual fidelity for games, coming this fall.



DLSS 5 infuses pixels with photorealistic lighting and materials, bridging the gap between rendering and reality.



Learn More → https://t.co/yHON3nGyxE pic.twitter.com/UvF9G7tlZs — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) March 16, 2026

NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang went as far as to call DLSS 5 “the GPT moment for graphics.” He continued, “Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again. (DLSS 5 is) blending hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

NVIDIA explained that DLSS 5 works by analyzing a single frame to understand scene details – characters, lighting, materials – and then uses that understanding to generate images that accurately render tricky visual elements like skin, fabric, and hair while staying true to the original scene.

The company also claimed that DLSS 5 is supported by publishers across the globe with the likes of Bethesda, CAPCOM, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Games.

When it comes to the actual DLSS 4.5 vs DLSS 5 footage, fans noticed a drastic difference between the actual faces of the characters as intended by the game studios, vs what DLSS 5 generated. To summarize its performance and result, gamers spent no time labeling the update as “AI Slop.”

Imagine you’re playing as Kratos with DLSS 5 on, and next thing you know, the AI model waxed his beard and groomed him up into a well-dressed “Chris Hemsworth-style warrior”, which he’s rather not. Talk about injecting even more AI into games and becoming GOTY, right?

Coming back to the gamers, one wrote, “Wow! This looks absolutely f*****g awful! Thank you, Nvidia!” Another chimed in, “I don’t think people build a 3000 dollar pc to have the ability to have an AI Slop filter.”

NVIDIA DLSS 5 drops this fall and is going to be a free update for all users who use an NVIDIA RTX GPU and the NVIDIA app on their desktops.

Will you be using DLSS 5 when it drops to make your game photorealistic? Let us know in the comments below!