Nvidia GeForce Now Powered By RTX 5080, Supports Low Latency Streaming

Cloud gaming has always promised high-end performance without the heavy price of a gaming PC, but it rarely feels like the actual thing. That’s why Nvidia is stepping on the gas pedal at Gamescom 2025, with a ton of new features coming to GeForce Now. Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service is now being upgraded to a full gaming rig, giving players desktop-level power on any device. Here’s everything Nvidia GeForce Now will feature in the new RTX 5080-powered SuperPod network that might make you consider getting that subscription.

With the Blackwell RTX lineup hitting the market just a few months ago, Nvidia is now pushing that same power into the cloud. GeForce Now is getting the RTX 5080 upgrade, making cloud gaming faster, smoother, and far more visually impressive. Before diving into the details, here’s a quick look at what’s new in the latest GeForce Now update:

RTX 5080 SuperPod Network

Cinematic Quality Streaming

Low Latency Streaming

New Partner Devices and Games

Install-to-play

GeForce Now RTX 5080 SuperPod Network

To power up all the new technology, Nvidia is building SuperPods. These supercomputers will maintain all the process that runs the games on the cloud. The new RTX 5080 will power the GPU department, but that is not all.

Image Credit: Nvidia

For the processing power, these SuperPods will use the new AMD Ryzen 4.4 GHZ CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads. Moreover, the RAM or system memory will be doubled on the new supercomputer networks. Remember, the RTX 5080 will be coming to GeForce Now Ultimate, but what power does it bring?

The GeForce RTX 5080 will be delivering unmatched performance with the power of Blackwell SuperPods. It introduces Blackwell features such as DLSS 4, full ray tracing with neural rendering, and advanced mega geometry capabilities.

Gamers can expect up to a 2.8x increase in FPS compared to the RTX 4080, enabling ultra-smooth streaming at the highest resolutions: 5K at 60 and 120 FPS, 1080p at 360 FPS, and 1440p at 240 FPS. With a massive 48GB frame buffer and double the Tensor Cores for superior AI-driven enhancements, the RTX 5080 sets a new benchmark for next-gen performance, delivering three times the raw TFLOPS performance of a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Cinematic Quality Streaming Mode

With the GeForce Now streaming quality being a little dull in terms of image quality previously, Nvidia is making huge changes. With the 5080 SuperPods, GeForce Now is adding a new feature called CQS, or Cinematic Quality Streaming. It will make your cloud streaming much better. But how?

Cinematic Quality Streaming (CQS) delivers next-gen image quality that rivals local PC gaming, featuring YUV 4:4:4 Chroma for sharper text and no color bleed, HDR10 and SDR10 for vibrant colors, deep contrast, and smooth gradients. It uses AV1 + RPR for stable resolution shifts and an AI video filter for cleaner motion with fewer artifacts. With DPI awareness for sharper visuals, 100 Mbps streaming for ultra-clear detail, and enhanced HUD sharpness for improved UI clarity, CQS ensures an immersive and polished streaming experience.

Image Credit: Nvidia

In short, the images on your screen will look much cleaner with this technology. The foliage and texture quality will look much better, giving the players a more ‘playing on a PC experience.’

Low Latency Streaming

One of the major negatives of cloud gaming has been the latency issues in the past. Low Latency Streaming (LLS) is designed to deliver gaming performance with latency that solves that. It combines NVIDIA Reflex and Rivermax hardware packet pacing on GeForce Now servers into L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable) network support. This is supported by networks from major ISPs like Comcast, T-Mobile, and BT Group, and ensures optimized network latency.

On the user’s end, GeForce Now devices enable 360 FPS streaming and Cloud G-SYNC for ultra-responsive, tear-free gameplay. This seamless integration ensures an exceptionally smooth and lag-free cloud gaming experience.

Image Credit: Nvidia

If we go by numbers, GeForce Now Ultimate with the RTX 5080 offers exceptional low-latency performance, achieving just 30ms of click-to-photon latency in 360Hz mode. It lowers to 49ms on the PlayStation 5 Pro running at 120Hz. This shows how GeForce Now’s cloud streaming can match or even surpass the responsiveness of local console gaming. With such low latency, competitive gamers can experience smooth, ultra-fast input response, making cloud gaming a viable option for high-performance, fast-paced titles.

More Devices Join GeForce Now

When it comes to device support, GeForce NOW powered by the RTX 5080 takes things up a notch. The Valve Steam Deck will now run at its native 90Hz, while new handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go S can stream games at 120Hz. This cloud-based approach also saves battery life since these devices won’t need to max out their processing power to deliver high-end performance.

Racing fans aren’t left out either; GeForce Now will support Logitech Racing Wheels, complete with haptics for a more immersive driving experience. And for those who prefer big screens over mobile gaming, LG TVs will stream at 4K 120 FPS with HDR, while LG OLED monitors can hit an impressive 5K 120 FPS.

Image Credit: Nvidia

GeForce Now Introduces Play Instantly Feature

Discord, Epic Games, and Nvidia have teamed up to introduce a new ‘Instant Play’ feature designed to make gaming as seamless as possible. This frictionless mode eliminates the hassle of constant logins and lengthy setups.

Here’s how it works: if you spot a friend playing Fortnite on Discord, you can simply click ‘Play Now’ and jump straight into the game. No downloads, no logins required. While the demo will feature Fortnite first, more titles are expected to join this instant access experience soon.

Install-to-Play in GeForce Now

On top of the instant play feature, Nvidia has announced the ‘Install-to-Play‘ feature, designed to double the GeForce Now library by adding support for over 2,500 additional Steam games. This feature allows games to be downloaded to cloud storage, utilizing high-speed NVMe mesh storage for performance that feels local.

Premium members will receive 100 GB of single-session storage, while an optional persistent storage add-on will keep games installed across sessions and preserve saved data for titles without Steam Cloud support. With scalable support for Steam’s entire library, Install-to-Play significantly expands the possibilities for cloud gaming.

Image Credit: Nvidia

We will also see big AAA games like Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Borderlands 4, Arc Raiders, and more coming to GeForce Now on the launch day. Don’t worry, the pricing part remains unchanged.

GeForce Now Prices Remain the Same

GeForce Now will continue offering three membership tiers starting September 2025 at the same price. The Free tier provides 1-hour sessions, up to 1080p/60 FPS, and basic access to over 2000 games with ads. The Performance tier costs $9.99/month, offering 6-hour sessions, up to 1440p resolution, 60 FPS, and priority access.

The Ultimate tier, priced at $21.99/month, delivers 8-hour sessions, up to 4K resolution at 240 FPS. Moreover, this tier gets players first-priority access and includes RTX 4080 performance with select games playable on RTX 5080 servers. Persistent cloud storage add-ons start at $2.99 for 200 GB. The cloud storage expansion will be permanent on your GeForce account.

Apart from the massive changes to GeForce Now, Nvidia is also bringing DLSS 4 to the upcoming AAA titles and finally adding the new RTX hair feature. So, what do you think of the new GeForce Now 5080 features? Do tell us in the comments.