NBA 2K27 Release Date Announced, Wembanyama Leads as Cover Athlete

NBA 2K27’s release date and cover athlete have been announced. NBA 2K27 will be released on September 4, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam), and Nintendo Switch 2. Yesterday, EA also announced Kylian Mbappe as the cover athlete for FC 27, so 2K Games definitely didn’t want to stay behind.

The lead cover athlete for NBA 2K27 is none other than the San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, featured on the standard edition cover. Alongside him, the WNBA Indian Fever star Caitlin Clark features on the Deluxe Edition cover, and Derrick Rose of the Memphis Grizzlies features on the Ultra Edition cover.

Image Credit: 2K Games

Alongside the release date and cover athlete announcement, 2K has also made the pre-orders go live for all supported platforms. There are three main editions: Standard Edition ($69.99), Deluxe Edition ($99.99), and Ultra Edition ($149.99).

The pre-order bonus will give 10,000 VC, available with every edition. The Deluxe Edition will have an additional 100,000 VC, while the Ultra Edition will have 135,000 VC. Other than that, both the Deluxe and Ultra Editions come with 7 days of early access. Alongside that, there are other additional contents for MyTeam and MyCareer, including exclusive cosmetics that include special jerseys.

The early access for NBA 2K27 will begin on August 28, 2026. The game will be rated E for everyone.

One thing to note here is that the NBA 2k community was pleasantly surprised to see Victor Wembanyama as the lead cover athlete. Many had expected Steph Curry to return to the cover art, but sadly that didn’t happen this time around. With that said, if you continue to play NBA 2K26, don’t forget to check the NBA 2K26 locker codes.

What’s your take on the NBA 2K27 release date and cover art announcement? Do you like Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose as the new cover athletes? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.