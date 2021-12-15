You Will Now be Able to Reset Your Locked iPhone Without a PC; Here’s How

Apple recently released iOS 15.2 with a number of features such as Apple Music’s Voice Plan, Digital Legacy, and more. But the update also includes one important feature that can help you reset your iPhone with great ease when you have forgotten its passcode. Here’s what you need to do.

How to Reset Locked iPhone Without PC?

This functionality will dismiss the need for you to connect your iPhone with a PC in order to reset it. You will now get an option to erase the iPhone when it’s in the Security Lockout mode. So if you have failed to enter the right passcode for your iPhone or iPad, you can easily reset it via the iPhone itself.

For this, a few pre-requisites are necessary. You will have to ensure that your iPhone or iPad is running the latest iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 update, respectively. Secondly, the device needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network and you need to have your Apple ID and password handy.

Image: Apple

Once these conditions are fulfilled, you can, without much hassle reset your iPhone if you have forgotten its passcode. All you need to do is,

Enter a password (even if its wrong) multiple times until you see the “ Try Again Later ” option. Once this happens, enter the wrong passwords until you see the “ Erase iPhone ” option. This might take some time, so, be patient.

Enter your Apple ID and password to sign the ID out of the device.

Again, select the Erase option to delete all the data and even the settings, i.e reset your iPhone. A few moments later, the device will restart and you will be able set it up.

The feature feels helpful and saves you from the hassle of connecting your iPhone to iTunes (via a PC), going through a long process, and finally being able to reset your iPhone. Do you find this feature helpful? Let us know in the comments below.