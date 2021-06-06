Citing the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the market, global cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock has introduced a new crypto mining feature for its users. This feature will allow users to securely mine Ethereum, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market.

Dubbed Norton Crypto, the feature was announced recently via an official press release. It is designed to allow users to safely and easily mine cryptocurrency using the Norton 360 platform and store their earnings in a cloud-based digital wallet to prevent losses due to hardware failure.

“As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust,” the CEO of NortonLifeLock Vincent Pilette said in a statement.

The company states that crypto miners have had to take the risk of disabling their security systems to mine their crypto coins and allow “unvetted code” into their machines. These actions by crypto miners sometimes become reasons for losses and major ransomware attacks. Moreover, most crypto miners store their earnings directly on their digital wallets that reside in their local hard drives. So, if the hard drives crash, miners could lose their digital wallets as well.

Citing these issues and potential risks, Norton introduced the industry-first Norton Crypto feature to help crypto miners mine Ethereum safely and easily on their machines. Norton Crypto, as the company claims, is a secure and reliable way for consumers to mine crypto without putting themselves or their devices at risk.

Thanks to this feature, users can now mine Ethereum, track their earnings, transfer funds easily and securely via the Norton 360 antivirus platform. Moreover, once they mine the crypto, users can then store their earnings into the Norton Crypto Wallet, which is a cloud-based digital wallet system. This eliminates the risk of losing a digital wallet full of earned crypto coins in case of hard drive failures.

“We are proud to be the first consumer Cyber Safety company to offer coin miners the ability to safely and easily turn the idle time on their PCs into an opportunity to earn digital currency. With Norton Crypto, our customers can mine for cryptocurrency with just a few clicks, avoiding many barriers to entry in the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” Gagan Singh, the Chief Product Officer at NortonLifeLock said.

Norton Crypto is currently available to select Norton 360 customers who registered in the company’s early adopter program. The company expects to roll out the feature for all its customers in the coming weeks.