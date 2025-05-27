Redditor Recreates GTA 6 Screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077, Highlighting Massive Visual Leaps

It’s wild how fast the video game industry moves. New games drop so often that we barely get time to ask whether the next big thing actually looks better than what came before. But that question doesn’t apply to GTA 6—at least not from what we’ve seen so far. The game is still a year away from launch, yet even early screenshots already show just how far ahead Rockstar is. A fan has recreated GTA 6 screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077, and the side-by-side comparisons are brutal. GTA 6 doesn’t just look better—it makes other AAA games feel outdated.

In the Cyberpunk sub, Redditor NPO1 shared a slideshow of images that shows the difference between the 2020 game’s visuals and GTA 6’s. In the post, he said, “GTA6’s skin textures and subsurface scattering are phenomenal; cyberpunk really has those plasticky-looking skin textures.”

The key point here is that Cyberpunk 2077 was designed to run on the PS4, which launched in 2013. It’s no secret that newer hardware gives developers more power to push visual boundaries. But here’s the twist: reports say GTA 6 has been in development since 2018, the same year Red Dead Redemption 2 was released.

That timeline raises a big question. If the PS5 were still two years away, how did Rockstar achieve such a massive visual leap? Did the game not look this good in the beginning? Based on the first GTA 6 trailer, it’s possible that development started on older consoles and later shifted to new hardware for a significant upgrade.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Somewhat Confirms the Screenshots Are In-Game

Some fans will also question whether or not the screenshots we witness in the post and on Rockstar’s official website are from in-game. And the debate centered on whether the new screenshots were truly in-game, since Rockstar only labeled the second GTA 6 trailer as “in-engine”, is valid. Some Cyberpunk fans were skeptical that the final game would match that level of visual fidelity when GTA 6 is released.

Overall, the fans are mostly optimistic about Grand Theft Auto 6, without discarding the visual brilliance of Cyberpunk 2077. A in the comments said, “I can’t be alone in thinking that Cyberpunk looks bloody amazing for a 2020 game.. It shows its age more in the gameplay department, and I’m sure Rockstar will deliver a true Next Gen experience as always. Two bloody amazing titles at the end of the day, but I think Rockstar will always be #1!”

Another fan praised both games, saying, “The characters in GTA 6 are out of this world in terms of detail, but honestly, the city graphics in 77 are still stellar and almost on par (at least in screenshots). Night City is freaking beautiful.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: CD PROJEKT RED (via Steam)

That said, Rockstar has a strong track record—Red Dead Redemption 2’s final release looked nearly identical to its trailers. And while comparisons can be fun, they often miss the point. Cyberpunk 2077 still looks stunning, especially considering it launched on PS4 over five years ago. On a high-end PC with mods, it can even look photorealistic.

What are your thoughts on these GTA 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot comparisons? Do tell us in the comments below.