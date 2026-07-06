Nintendo to Discontinue Its Old-Gen Switch Consoles in Europe Starting 2027

Nintendo has officially confirmed that it will cease sales of the Old-Gen Nintendo Switch hardware family in Europe beginning in mid-February 2027. This will mark the end of a nearly decade-long run for Nintendo’s hybrid console, which was a massive deal when it first launched in March 2017.

The Old Nintendo Switch Family Is Officially In Its Final Days in Europe

According to the new announcement, the discontinuation of manufacturing will apply to three models that defined the first generation of Nintendo Switch consoles: the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch – OLED Model. Beginning in mid-February 2027, Nintendo will stop selling these models to European retailers, and direct sales for the consoles through the official Nintendo Store will also come to an end.

Image Credit: Nintendo

This decision comes on the heels of the upcoming European Union regulations regarding battery accessibility. According to the new mandates, manufacturers of portable electronic devices have to implement user-replaceable batteries in their designs. Looking at this, Nintendo, rather than redesigning the first-generation hardware for these new standards, has opted to phase them out completely.

Additionally, Nintendo has already committed to updating its newer hardware, like the Nintendo Switch 2, to feature user-replaceable batteries to remain compliant.

For the millions of Nintendo players across Europe, the company has reassured fans that online services, including the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online, will remain fully operational for the time being. Additionally, owners of the original Switch can continue to purchase and play their existing collection of games without any interruption.

The original Switch models will continue to be manufactured throughout 2026 and will remain available at European retailers throughout the year. This will allow players who are interested in buying the classic console a final window to purchase a unit before it is discontinued in February 2027.

Do you own the original Nintendo Switch model? If not, will you be purchasing one before they are discontinued? Tell us in the comments below!