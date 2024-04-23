Mysterious Google Wear OS Watch Spotted; Could It Be Pixel Watch 2a?

The Google I/O 2024 is almost upon us and we already know that Google will be launching a new A-series device, the Pixel 8a. However, a new FCC spotting suggests that Google could launch a Wear OS-powered smartwatch in the event. But is it really a new Pixel watch or is it something completely different? Here’s what we know and think.

One thing is clear with the FCC listing that the Wear OS smartwatch in question is most definitely not the Pixel Watch 3 as it’s expected to arrive this fall alongside the Pixel 9 series. The listing spotted by 9to5Google reveals the wearable’s model number G4SKY. The device also appears to have only one Wi-Fi band (2.4 GHz) which is usually the case with even modern wearables.

The instructions to view the on-device FCC label also match the process of looking for the labels on the current Pixel watch. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to come with UWB support; however, this listing doesn’t seem to have the same, further supporting the view that the watch cannot be the much anticipated Pixel Watch 3.

So what exactly is it? Well, it could be the never-before-leaked Pixel Watch 2a, which we doubt because if it was, it would’ve been leaked long ago, considering how bad Google is at keeping info inside. Fitbits aren’t as popular as true Google hardware so this could be a new Fitbit smartwatch with perhaps a toned-down version of Wear OS.

The model G4SKY appears to be equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity. This cannot be the Pixel Tablet 2 as the same is expected to have 5G and not just LTE. It’s possible we’re looking at a smartwatch of sorts but whether it’s Google-branded or Fitbit-branded remains a question.

What are your thoughts on the possibility that the leaked smartwatch could be the Pixel Watch 2a? If it is, what would be a good price for the watch? Let us know in the comments below.