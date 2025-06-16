New Trailer for My Hero Academia Final Season Teases the Deku vs Shigaraki Fight

Kohei Horikoshi’s battle shonen manga, My Hero Academia, officially ended in August 2024. Fans have since been waiting for the anime adaptation of the final war. Studio Bones has been adapting the final arcs of My Hero Academia, with the ending of season 7 marking the beginning of the clash between All Might and All For One.

My Hero Academia Season 8 is confirmed to be the final season, and as revealed during the Anime Japan 2025 event, it is confirmed to release in October 2025. To crank up the excitement among its fans, Studio Bones has released a new trailer for MHA season 8 today. You can check out the trailer below:

The legendary battles between Deku vs Shigaraki and Armored All Might vs All For One are on the horizon. The new trailer gives the fans a glimpse of the most-awaited showdown in MHA history.

The final season will adapt the remaining chapters of the Final War arc chapters 399-424) and also cover the Epilogue arc (chapters 425-431) of the My Hero Academia manga.

MHA season 8 is allegedly listed for 12 episodes, but we are still unaware of the exact release date. The trailer hasn’t confirmed the release date of the final season. At the time of writing, we only know that My Hero Academia Season 8 is scheduled for October 2025.

We will hear more about the final season in the upcoming months. So, stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the Deku vs Shigaraki battle teaser in the trailer in the comments below.