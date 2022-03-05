New iPhone SE 3 Details Leaked Before Apple’s March 8 Event

Apple announced its 2022 Spring launch event, which will happen on March 8, earlier this week, and we’re expecting to see a number of hardware products such as the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and more. Before the event takes place and reveals all the products, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has decided to give some details on the next-gen iPhone SE as a last-minute ritual. Here’s what’s expected.

iPhone SE 3 Last-Minute Leaks

For this last-minute leak, Kuo has joined Twitter and the first post is all about the iPhone SE 3. While initially the account was not taken as authentic, it was later confirmed to be one.

It is revealed that the iPhone SE 3 (not the iPhone SE+5G) will have a form factor similar to the iPhone SE 2. Hence, expect thick bezels, a single rear camera, and oh, the Touch ID. This information corroborates what we have been hearing for a while now. Though, we also heard of an iPhone XR-like design for the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 is also expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, also found on the latest iPhone 13 series, and 5G support (sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands). It is also something we have been hearing for a long time, so the chances of this information being true appear thick.

Other details include three storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB (although, 64GB of base storage seems insufficient now) and three color options, namely Black, White, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Kuo has also revealed some information on iPhone SE 3 shipments, suggesting that Apple is likely to ship between 25 and 30 million units this year. It is also revealed that the phone will enter mass production this month, meaning that it might not be instantly available to buy post-launch. Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

The iPhone SE 3 is also expected to be priced affordably, making it the first inexpensive 5G iPhone. In addition, it will be joined by a bunch of more Apple products during the March 8 event. To know what we expect from the upcoming Apple Spring 2022 event, check our article on the same.

And since a few days are remaining, it’s best to wait for the event to go live for a better idea of the things that will launch. Hence, stay tuned for all the updates.

Featured Image: Representation of iPhone SE 2