Netflix Will Now Let You Remove Devices from Your Account When Needed

Netflix has come up with a new handy feature, which will allow you to manage the devices using your Netflix account. The new Managing Access and Devices feature will display all the signed-in devices and an option to remove them if needed.

Netflix Makes Managing Accounts Much Easier

The new Managing Access and Devices option will show the logged-in device, its type (Android, iOS, Smart TV, and the like), the location, IP address, and the last date and time Netflix was used on it. The option will reside under Account Settings. With every listed device, there will be a ‘Sign Out’ option to remove the device.

The feature is said to be a much-requested and I couldn’t agree more. It will help you easily manage your account and ensure that it’s not being used by some stranger due to a password leak. Plus, it will prove helpful if you no longer want a friend, an ex, or any other person to use your Netflix account but are hesitant about directly talking about it.

Netflix believes this will also come in handy when you are traveling. In a blog post, Netflix says, “With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out.“

The new feature is now rolling out to Android, iOS, and web users globally. Here’s how you can manage the logged-in devices with a few clicks.

How to Use Manage Access and Devices on Netflix

On the Netflix app’s homepage, tap your Profile in the top left corner. Web access also works.

This will be replaced by the hamburger menu. Tap that and then the Account option when a list of options appears at the bottom.

Scroll down a bit to reach the Security & Privacy section. Select the Manage access and devices option.

Now, you will be able to see all the devices logged in and sign them out as per your wish.

The feature is another attempt to restrict password-sharing and comes after the Profile Transfer feature. Netflix will also start charging extra if someone else is also using the account. This was earlier a test in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru and will now reach widely in early 2023. So, what do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.