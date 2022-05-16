Netflix Working on New Live-Streaming Features for Unscripted Shows

As Netflix struggles to retain its subscribers after losing some for the first time due to the heavy competition, the company is now aiming to offer live streaming and live voting features on its platform. The company, as per a recent report, is working on these capabilities for its upcoming unscripted shows and stand-up specials. Viewers will also be able to live vote in upcoming reality shows. Check out the details below to know more!

Live Streaming on Netflix Could Be a Thing!

According to a recent report by Deadline, Netflix is “exploring” live streaming capabilities for its upcoming live shows, stand-up specials, and reality shows. Although the company did not provide an exact launch timeline for these capabilities, it is revealed that a small team within Netflix is currently “in the preliminary stages of developing the product.”

The report suggests that with these new capabilities, Netflix will be able to live-stream many of the stand-up specials of popular comic artists like Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, and others if it brings back its “Netflix is a Joke” festival. Although the shows will air with a few seconds’ delay, it would offer Netflix subscribers a new way to consume live content on the platform.

Additionally, with the live voting capability, Netflix subscribers would be able to directly vote for their favorite contestants in reality shows and talent contests like the upcoming dance competition series Dance 100. Although we currently do not know how will the live voting feature work on the platform.

Netflix has tried many ways to garner new subscribers and retain existing ones in a heavily competitive sector. One of its new initiatives is Netflix Gaming, which rolled out to Android subscribers with 5 games last year, and more have been added since then. Now, with the live streaming features, the OTT platform aims to offer more exclusive features to its subscribers to beat other giants like Disney+, Prime Video, and others.

The video streaming giant is also exploring the idea of cheaper, ad-supported plans, again to get more people into using it. This is expected to happen by 2023. So, what do you think about Netflix’s future plans of introducing new live streaming features? Do you think they will be beneficial for the OTT platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.