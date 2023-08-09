Netflix Game Controller App for iPhones and iPads Will Let You Enjoy TV Gaming

After arguably dominating the streaming industry globally, Netflix decided to foray into the gaming space back in 2021. With that, Netflix introduced a plethora of mobile games on its app at no extra cost for its users to enjoy. And now, following the same trajectory, seems like Netflix is on track to let you play its games on a smart TV a reality. Keep reading to know more.

Netflix Game Controller App Introduced

Netflix has quietly launched its all-new Game Controller app in the App Store for iOS and iPadOS users, to enable them to play games on their smart TVs. This means that by using the app, you will be able to play all the games available in the Netflix library on a much bigger screen. This was first spotted and reported by TechCrunch first.

However, although the app is now live and available for download via the App Store, there is no game available right now for you to play on your smart TV. The official app description reads that “the Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.“

When you first install and launch the app, you will be greeted with a floating white blob of a d-pad on the left for cursor control and X, Y, B, A controls on the right, and the Netflix ‘N’ logo in the top center. You won’t find any games on the app at the moment. There will be a message reading, “To begin, choose a game on your TV and follow the directions to connect. Netflix Games on TV are in beta. Some devices may not be supported at this time.“

As of now, there is no official word as to when games will be available for the app. But with the launch of this app, one thing is certain. Netflix is creating a stronger and much more recognizable identity for itself in the gaming space. It is well on track to venture out of the mobile gaming space and into the cloud gaming arena. The new app comes in addition to 68 pre-existing Netflix mobile games on the App Store.

So, what do you think of this new app? Are you excited to try out Netflix games on your smart TV? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.